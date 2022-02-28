Ekta Kapoor teamed up with Kangana Ranaut for the Atyachari Khel- Lock Upp. The show roped in the most controversial celebrities and premiered on Alt Balaji and MX Player on 27th February. These contestants will be locking horns with 'queen' Kangana Ranaut in this badass jail.

This reality show marks the digital debut of Kangana Ranaut and the makers had already guaranteed that the show will be highly controversial.

The celebrities have been making headlines for various reasons and are now the jail inmates.

1. Poonam Pandey

Poonam made her film debut with Nasha in 2013. She filed a complaint against her long-term partner Sam Bombay shortly after they married, alleging him of molestation and violence which got him arrested. She was also arrested in a porn racket case.

2. Nisha Rawal

Nisha accused her then-husband, actor Karan Mehra, of physical assault and an illicit affair. Karan denied the charges, claiming that she staged her injuries because he wouldn't pay her alimony.

3. Karanvir Bohra

Kaaranvir Bohra rose to stardom with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and most recently in Naagin. Karanvir was also a contestant in the Bigg Boss 12 reality show.

4. Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, has appeared in a number of films and television shows. She's been in the headlines a lot lately because of her controversial comments.

5. Swami Chakrapani

A self-styled godman who claimed that the 'gau mutra' was the answer to all life's difficulties He's also been accused of attempting to stir up controversy for the sake of fame by making absurd statements in the media.

6. Babita Phogat

Wrestler Babita Phogat is probably one of the least controversial contenders. She competed in the dancing reality show Nach Baliye 9 alongside her husband Vivek Suhag after winning gold in the women's freestyle 55 kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

7. Tehseen Poonawalla

The political analyst who previously appeared on Bigg Boss 13 has joined Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp. Tehseen Poonawala also claimed that he agreed to do the show only for Ekta Kapoor's sake.

8. Sidharth Sharma

Siddharth has appeared on series such as Big F and Splitsvilla. He has also appeared in ALT Balaji's online series Puncch Beat as Ranbir Chowdhary.

9. Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comedian spent a month in jail at Indore in January 2021, when a BJP MLA's son charged him of hurting religious sentiments. Following protests by Hindu right-wing groups, Bengaluru Police rejected permission for his stand-up comedy gig in the city.

10. Sara Khan

Sara Khan, an actress, previously appeared on Bigg Boss 4, when she married Ali Merchant. However, they split after only a few months of marriage.

11. Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora, a social media influencer, has over ten million followers on social media, which is a huge fan base for someone who has yet to make a digital or television debut.

12. Shivam Sharma

Shivam, who shot to fame following Splitsvilla, has also joined this show.

The show will be streaming 24x7, with an hour-long episode airing every day from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

These celebs will be locked in jail for 72 days without any basic amenities. Four more prisoners are anticipated to be given an entry through the wild card.

Kangana Ranaut will be the mastermind behind the show, and the candidates will be obliged to follow her rules. The host will have a huge say in who is evicted from the show, as per the makers.

Watched the first episode yet?