If you look at the life Amitabh Bachchan lives today, it would be hard for you to believe that he once went bankrupt. But he surely turned his life around since then and now owns all the luxury money could afford. Here are some of the most expensive things Amitabh Bachchan owns.

1. Five luxurious bungalows in Mumbai

Not just one or two, Amitabh Bachchan owns several luxurious bungalows in Mumbai, namely Jalsa, Prateeksha, Janak, and Vatsa. His residence serves as a tourist attraction in the city.

Prateeksha was Amitabh Bachchan's very first house in Mumbai, where he used to live with his parents, Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. According to reports, BigB has kept his parents' room just the way it was when they were alive.

Bachchans' residence Jalsa, is located in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood and is worth ₹112 Crore. It is one of the most expensive properties Amitabh Bachchan owns.

Amitabh Bachchan's other bungalow, Janak, serves as the Bachchan's office and is separated from Jalsa by JVPD’s Road No. 11.

Amitabh Bachchan also owns another bungalow called Vatsa, which is comparatively smaller than the other luxurious bungalows he owns. It is also located in Juhu.

Apart from these, Amitabh Bachchan also co-owns an 8000 square feet bungalow, right behind Jalsa, with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

2. A Private Jet

Amitabh Bachchan is among the few celebrities in India who own a private jet. BigB prefers to travel in his private jet, which costs a whopping ₹260 crores. We got a glimpse of his jet when Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of their private plane as he congratulated his father for winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

3. Bentley Continental GT

Amitabh Bachchan owns a fleet of luxurious cars, one of which is a Bentley Continental GT. This luxurious car is priced from around ₹3.29 crores to ₹4.04 crores in India, and is one of the most expensive cars in his collection.

4. Range Rover Autobiography

Amitabh Bachchan also owns a Range Rover Autobiography, a car favoured by various celebrities. He bought this ultimate SUV back in 2016, which is priced in India for around ₹3 crores.

BigB also owns a Porsche Cayman S, Mini Cooper S, Mercedes-Benz S 3450, Toyota Land Cruiser, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lexus LX570, Audi A8L and Mercedes GL63 AMG.

5. A luxe pad in Paris

Apart from his properties in India, Amitabh Bachchan also owns a luxurious home in Paris. According to reports, this luxe pad in Paris was a gift from Jaya Bachchan to Amitabh Bachchan, and is worth around ₹3 crores.

6. A Montblanc pen worth ₹67,790

Not just properties and cars, Amitabh Bachchan also has an impressive collection of pens. BigB has shared pieces penned down by him on several occasions. A talent which he probably gets from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was a prominent poet and writer.

It's only fair that Amitabh Bachchan would have a collection of pens. According to reports, he owns a Montblanc Honore de Balzac worth ₹67,790. This is a limited-edition pen that pays homage to the famous French writer of the same name.

