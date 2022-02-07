Anupam Mittal is probably one of the most loved judges of Shark Tank India. He is an alumnus of Boston University and co-founder of Shaadi.com. We bring you some unknown interesting facts about the business giant.

1. He received the Karmaveer Puraskaar

Anupam Mittal received the Karamveer Puraskaar in the category "Entrepreneurs for Social Change" for changing how Indians looked at marriage.

2. He used to run a WordPress blog

The CEO of the People group used to have a blog on WordPress, under the username "anupammittal.com" where he shared his feelings, whether it's about writing a letter to his niece, or the Mumbai attacks. The blog was last active in 2016.

3. He featured in Business Week

Mittal featured in Business Week in ‘50 Most Powerful People in India'. He has also been on the list of 25 people to watch out for by ‘The Week’ Magazine too.

4. He started Shaadi.com as "Sagaai.com"

Mittal started Sagaai.com in 1997. In 2001, he quit his job at MicroStrategy and moved back to India. He renamed the site Shaadi.com.

5. He also runs Makaan.com and Mauj.com

After Shaadi.com was established, Mittal subsequently started Makaan.com and Mauj.com. The latter is a video-sharing app similar to Tik Tok while the former is a real estate portal.

6. He became an angel investor in 2007

Anupam Mittal got into angel investing in 2007. His company has now invested in 94 businesses like Ola, Sapience, Dhruva and many more.

7. He has invested in Bollywood films

Anupam Mittal invested in two Bollywood films- Flavors and 99.

8. He is the co-founder of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI)

Not only is he the co-founder of IAMAI, but he was also its chairman in the past. He is also the founding co-chairman of H2 India.

9. He made the IMPACT Digital Power 100 list for three years consecutively

In a list of accomplishments, Mittal was in the IMPACT Digital Power 100 list in the year 2012, 2013 and 2014. He also received the Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur and Angel Investor award in 2020.

Were you aware of these interesting facts about Anupam Mittal?