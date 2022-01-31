I am sure everyone's keeping note of every deal Shark Tank India investors are making on the show with the contestants. But are you aware of the investments the judges made before the show? Let's find out.

1. Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group which has Shaadi.com under it. Mittal is also one of the biggest angel investors in the country and has invested in over 40 firms like ElectricPe, CashBook, and Lyst. He has also invested over one crore in OLA.

2. Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt. He has invested $340,000 in the WickedGud pre-seed round. He has also invested in the logistics firm Shiprocket in 2021.

3. Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal is the CEO of Lenskart. He has invested in Feedo and lifestyle brand dailyobjects.com before Shark Tank India.

4. Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is the MD and co-founder of BharatPe. He has invested in Indian companies like IndiaGold, The Whole Truth, OTO Capital, and Front Row.

5. Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She founded Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company teaching entrepreneurship to kids in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad. Thapar is also on board of Finolex Cables and the Fuqua School of Business.

6. Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh is the founder and CIO of the Indian skincare company, Mamaearth. She is also the co-founder of The Derma Co. Alagh invested in Uvi Health in the pre-seed round.

How many of these did you know? Let us know.