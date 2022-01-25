With Shark Tank India becoming more popular by the day, it is natural to want to know where the judges start their careers before their business skyrocketed. Let's find out what was the first job of the investors in the show.

1. Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is the MD, and co-founder of BharatPe and probably the most unpopular shark on the show. After completing his MBA in finance in 2006, his first job was at Kotak Investment Banking as the vice-president and he worked there for seven years.

2. Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the Founder and CEO of People Group, which has companies like Shaadi.com and Makaan.com, under its banner. After he completed his MBA from the US, Mittal joined a company called MicroStrategy, which is a business intelligence software firm, as a Product Manager.

3. Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal is the founder and CEO of Lenskart, an e-commerce site dedicated to eye wear. His first job was at Microsoft Corporation in 2017, as a Program Manager. Bansal worked there for only a year.

4. Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is the co-founder of the homegrown beauty brand, SUGAR Cosmetics. After completing her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, she rejected a placement offer of 1 Crore per annum from a global investment bank to start her own HR services startup, which turned out to be unsuccessful.

5. Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. She got her first job in the US and had a six-year stint with Guidant Corporation there before coming back to India to join Emcure as the Chief Financial Officer.

6. Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of the Indian skincare brand, MamaEarth. She started her career as a Corporate Trainer NIIT Limited from 2008-2010.

7. Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of the Indian company boAt, which manufactures audio products. Gupta started his career with CitiBank. He was the Assistant Manager and worked there from March 2003 to August 2005.

Looks like every shark starts out as a fish.