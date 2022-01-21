Peyush Bansal, the CEO of Lenskart is arguably one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country, with a net worth of $80 million. He is also one of the judges on Shark Tank India.

On his LinkedIn account, Peeyush Bansal shared everything that the show taught him and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind to succeed. They range from the dynamics of the business to customers, to the recruitment process and the difficulties in small towns.

These points are a much-needed reality check and boost to those aspiring to start something of their own. One of the points Peyush Bansal wrote resonated with a lot of people:

Talent is not only what we see shuffling in the so-called unicorns of India, but it is sitting multi levels below, but we never reach them because our recruitment processes are largely designed to look for people working with brand names we all see on TV, and not necessarily searching for potential (and this is why there is such a big talent war).

He also mentioned that as a CEO of a mid-sized company, he is still "failing, learning and revising" every hour.

People started applauding the entrepreneur for giving such important insights to aspiring businesspeople and added their own points in the mix.

You can read the entire post here:

I can't wait to see who wins Peyush Bansal's investment again.