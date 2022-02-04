Shark Tank India has kick-started entrepreneurial conversations in India. The Indian version of the popular show Shark Tank has convinced Indian parents to think beyond government jobs.

The sharks, aka investors, of the show provide opportunities to young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas on national television.

Now that season 1 of the show is about to end, Anupam Mittal gives us insights into some cool facts about the show.

I believe that the show has been the catalyst that will change India’s #entrepreneurial landscape forever. #Startingup just got a whole lot more diverse, inclusive and sexy in #India. Don’t take my word for it. Here are some cool😎 & amazing facts - — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 3, 2022

Talking about the fire the show has sparked to Indian startups, Anupam shared some eye-opening figures from season 1 of Shark Tank India.

67 businesses got deals in @sharktankindia this season, of which -

59 [87%] had founders with no IIT/IIM degrees

45 [67%] had at least one co-founder<25 yrs

40 [60%] had never been funded

29 [43%] had at least one woman👩founder

20 [30%] were from #Bharat 🇮🇳 & rural #India — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 3, 2022

He asks us to read those numbers again! "These are all records in their own right and indicate the start of a long-term virtuous cycle."

Anupam is thrilled to create opportunities for Youngpreneurs, Womenpreneurs, Bharatpreneurs & Fampreneurs.

What I am most excited about is creating opportunities for our #Youngpreneurs, #Womenpreneurs, #Fampreneurs & #Bharatpreneurs. We cannot win if we don’t take everyone along ✊🏼 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 3, 2022

Reflecting on the opportunities he created for Indian entrepreneurs, he shared the contribution he made for them:

My personal statistics are committed 5.4 Crs in 24 Cos, 70% are led by Youngpreneurs, 50% by Womenpreneurs & 30% in companies founded by Couples & Families. I couldn’t be more proud of contributing to #IncredibleIndia and our amazingly passionate entrepreneurs.

The wheels are turning, and #India is at the forefront of this revolution. Last year, we had the highest ever inflow of #PE/#VC capital and this year could be better. This is our moment, let’s seize it 💪🏼 Leaving you with a few lines that resonate with me even today — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 3, 2022

He summed up the post with these poetic lines:

Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani. Naye daur mein likhenge hum milkar nayi kahaani.

Aaj purani zanjeero ko chhod chuke hai, kya dekhe uss manzil ko jo chhod chuke hai!

Naya khoon hai, nayi umang hai .. hum hai nayi jawaani! 💪🏼#JaiHind🇮🇳 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 3, 2022

You can read the entire post here:

So much progress from just one reality show! We are rooting for more change Shark Tank India.

Read: Anupam Mittal Busts 8 Common Myths About 'Shark Tank India'.