Breakups can sometimes be quite nasty. But the people who remain friends even after they separate are real-life heroes.

So, here are a few celebrity couples who prove that ex-partners can still remain friends.

1. Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan

This couple filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. But even now they are in excellent terms with each other and their families. They have also decided to live together in the same house during quarantine for the sake of their children.

2. Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Even though it has been 15 years since their divorce, after that viral picture of the two together at this year's SAG awards the world went into a frenzy. But hey, at least they are still great friends.

3. Anurag Kashyap & Kalki Koechlin

They have created magic on-screen and were married for four years. But guess, some things are not meant to last. Still, that hasn't changed their friendship. They have attended a lot of events and still work together professionally.

4. B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling

One of our favourite The Office couple were actually a couple in real life. But, since that didn't work out, they decided to remain best friends.

5. Arbaaz Khan & Malaika Arora

After being together for over two decades, these two decided to part ways. But, even after then, these two have remained good friends and speak quite highly of each other.

6. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Even after ending their marriage in 2015, these two have remained each other's closest confidants. They not only hang out but also co-parent their three children.

7. Ranbir Kapoor & Deepka Padukone

Everyone knows about their infamous break. But time does heel all wounds and they emerged as great friends after that. These two are not only friendly with each other but have worked in various projects together.

8. Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow

Even though they got divorced in 2014, these two are often seen chilling together. Not only do they hang out with each other, they also chill with each other's significant others.

9. Ranvir Shorey & Konkona Sen Sharma

Even after their divorce in 2015, they have been quite successful in remaining good friends. Not just that, they also have worked together in several projects post divorce and co-parent their son.

10. Chris Pratt & Anna Farris

These two got divorced after over a decade of marriage. But, even after that, they don't only praise each other all the time but also co-parent their kid.

Which couple was your favourite?