Adipurush, without a doubt, has been one of the most awaited movies from the past several months. The movie has now been released and has hit the movie theatres.

Based on the epic Ramayana, this movie revolves around Ayodhya’s prince, Raghav (Prabhas), and his brother Lakshman (Sunny Singh), who travel to Lanka, along with Bajrang’s (Devdatta Nage) army, to save Raghav’s wife, Janaki (Kriti Sanon), who had been abducted by Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), the demon king.

The first teaser, released back in 2022, received a lot of backlash from the audience because of its bad visual effects. In 2023, the team released a trailer with brand-new effects and while some were convinced with the new effects, several others weren’t.

However, now that the movie has been released, fans are calling out the visual effects throughout the movie and calling it substandard. Take a look at the tweets:

Adipurush makers spent 600 cr on the film



VFX team be like: pic.twitter.com/DKNEx7t19J — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2023

💥 BRAHMASTRA VFX >>> ADIPURUSH VFX 💥



After witnessing #Adipurush, I've gained a newfound appreciation for #Brahmastra!



While I understand the story of #Brahmastra wasn't great, at least its VFX didn't become a laughing stock in the theatre. The VFX in the second half of… pic.twitter.com/eXWGqhd9k4 — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush – Average First half and Worst second half👎

Bad VFX & execution !!

One of the worst theatrical experience in recent times🤕#ABRatings – 2.25/5 pic.twitter.com/VNonuv2T6S — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush didn't work for me. It gives the epic a superhero/video game treatment in terms of action and style but the half baked VFX is a major distraction. Pacing wise too, almost every scene overstays its welcome. The super long climax undoes the little spark it had. Tiring. — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) June 16, 2023

Adipurush VFX director has found a new job pic.twitter.com/8GFId9Cphh — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) June 15, 2023

They tried to do this Ravan talking to himself thing,



interesting concept ,



but looks really silly on screen 🤣🤣🤣

Due to bad VFX#Adipurush #AdipurushReview #Prabhas𓃵 #AdipurushWithFamily pic.twitter.com/koBThMcDbg — तर्री पोहा संत्रा (@GARRRRRM) June 16, 2023

No one will believe if I say Puli which had 2300 vfx shots was made with just 80 crores budget 🥵 #Adipurush team made cartoon with 500 crores.pic.twitter.com/iy30CQTQwo — 🥶. (@KuskithalaV6) June 16, 2023

"Prabhas meeting with VFX artist and dialogue writer of Adipurush*



coustom designer : pic.twitter.com/f1SCf8muFx — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) June 16, 2023

I'm not trolling but the bitter truth is

PULI VFX > ADIPURUSH VFX pic.twitter.com/b1LbAmg6OJ — MR. 4005 🌶️ (@SufiThePokiri) June 16, 2023

Respect for @iamsrk increases every time when we shitty Vfx Like #Adipurush . pic.twitter.com/Py2Cq069sM — Thug 🚬ᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ (@CULT_SRK) June 16, 2023

Indians deserve VFX like #Adipurush only for disrespecting the GREATEST VFX MOVIE OF Indian cinema, Ra one in 2011. pic.twitter.com/UXUeAIPO8E — Vedant. (@holdandbold) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush (Telugu|2023) – THEATRE.



Disaster VFX & Making. Prabhas as expressn less Ram, Less Scope. ROFL Fight scenes. BGM, Songs ok. ‘Ultra Modern’ Ravana & gang look funny. No proper drama/emotions. Bad Directn. Lengthy; Pathetic Climax. Forgettable Cartoon experience. WORST! pic.twitter.com/TlLuJ0Uode — CK Review (@CKReview1) June 15, 2023

#AdipurushReview : Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance.



Rating : ⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/013kdW9Fso — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) June 16, 2023

This doesn’t look good, not gonna lie.