The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had the original Heropanti stars gracing the couch. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were a blast on the ninth episode. Kriti wowed us with her lightning-fast and witty answers. Tiger, on the other hand, was his quiet self but he let his answers do all the talking. The stars talked about failures, rejections, and crushes.

Speaking of crushes, Karan Johar promptly spoke about how the couch has been the Manifestation Couch and how it has been successful. Opening up on the show, Kriti Sanon said how she would look good with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan agreed and shared how both of them looked good at his party and were "canoodling in a corner".



Kriti Sanon said, "We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

She also added, "I feel like he is a really nice guy. He is good looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other. There’s not been anything else."

If that wasn't enough, Karan Johar upped his matchmaking game and even offered to arrange a "soiree" for Kriti and Aditya. He said, "I have a restaurant in town. We can all go out together and hang out."

Fans think the same and have now started manifesting Kriti and Aditya together. Here is what they said.



#KritiSanon : One reason I would date #AdityaRoyKapur is because the whole coffee couch wants it now and he is hot 🔥



Now that it is manifested, I think there is a possibiltiy of Kriti and Aditya getting together in future, who knows! — Mayank (@sarcasm_taken) August 31, 2022

Looking at Kriti's answer I don't think she will ever date Kartik.



They will be good friends.



Kriti and Aditya would look good together.

On screen with Siddarth and Vicky.#KritiSanon #SiddharthMalhotra #KartikAaryan #KoffeeWithKaran7 #adityaroykapoor #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Krishni (@Krishni95) August 31, 2022

OHMYGOD SOMEONE JUST TOLD ME KRITI SAID ON KWK THAT SHE WOULD LOOK GOOD WITH ADITYA ROY KAPUR- pic.twitter.com/grLZ1gdRH8 — asreen (@adoringwadiha) August 30, 2022

Kriti and Aditya?👀 — Mon-Gangsta😎 (@Mon_Geller29) September 1, 2022

kriti sanon and aditya roy kapur would make a lovely couple🫶🏿 — eghogho♡ (@hotgirlfav) September 1, 2022

aditya and kriti would be super cute but like my adishra heart 🥺 — 🍸 (@connooisseur) September 1, 2022

@karanjohar @kritisanon hope your manifestation turns out to be true!!!! And we get a beautiful couple of Aditya and Kriti😇🥰 — april hoult✨ (@amisha_kaur25) August 31, 2022

Only time will tell if the Manifestation Couch worked yet again. You can watch the latest episodes of Koffee With Karan streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.



