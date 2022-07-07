Karan Johar is the unofficial matchmaker of Bollywood, period. In a recent interview, the filmmaker called himself "Sima Taparia". But apart from Karan, his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan also proves to be a ground for budding romances. As we gear up for the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, we cannot help but ponder over the number of celeb relationships that started from his koffee couch.



From celebrities admitting to having a crush on another celeb, to admitting they would look good together, these celebrities, kind of, manifested their relationships on Koffee with Karan. We made a list of celebrity couples whose relationships started from the koffee couch. In hindsight, we can say we saw this coming.



1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif





The couple successfully managed to hide their relationship from the paparazzi and surprise the whole nation, later, with the announcement of their marriage. In Season 6, Katrina appeared on the show with Varun Dhawan. KJo asked her who does she think she would look nice with? Promptly, she answered Vicky Kaushal . Later on, in the same season when Vicky Kaushal appeared with Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan told Vicky about the same and he pretended to faint. Well fast forward to 2022, they are married now.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt has confessed how she always had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. Back in 2014 when Alia appeared on the show with Parineeti Chopra, she candidly mentioned how she found Ranbir Kapoor “adorable” and how she wanted to “marry him.” Fast forward to now, Alia definitely manifested this and married him. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2022.

3. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan



Koffee With Karan debut alongside her father, Saif Ali Khan, she made a confession. The actor expressed her interest in wanting to date Kartik Aaryan. Later on, Kartik and Sara were spotted together many times and fans speculated that they were dating. However, both parties never addressed the speculations and left fans guessing. However, KJo spilled the beans in a When Sara Ali Khan made herdebut alongside her father, Saif Ali Khan, she made a confession. The actor expressed her interest in wanting to date Kartik Aaryan. Later on, Kartik and Sara were spotted together many times and fans speculated that they were dating. However, both parties never addressed the speculations and left fans guessing. However, KJo spilled the beans in a recent interview and said, "I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name!... Sara mentioned Kartik and they started dating."

4. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor



Following her divorce, Malaika always kept her personal life under wraps. And so did Arjun whenever he was asked about his relationships. In one of the episodes, Malaika appeared with Kirron Kher, Vir Das and Mallika Dua for the Koffee Awards. Talking about the Best Male Performance on the show, Kirron said Arjun takes the cake. To which Malaika replied , "I like Arjun this way or that way", making quite a confession. Later, they both admitted to their relationship.

5. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone



They are the power couple of Bollywood. Ranveer has never shied away from expressing his love for Deepika. Back in 2016, Ranveer appeared with Ranbir Kapoor (Deepika's ex) on Koffee With Karan. When KJo asked Ranveer a rapid-fire question on which celebrity he would Kill, Marry, or Hook Up with, Ranveer revealed he would marry Deepika then and there. Fast forward to 2018, the couple got married.



We can definitely call it the Koffee Couch Of Manifestations!

