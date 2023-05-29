Shah Rukh Khan is probably the only desi actor with fans from all over the world, from different age groups. From action-packed sequences and oh-so-sweet romance to rib-tickling humour, he has touched several genres and has aced it.

In a thread, netizens listed the actor’s scenes that are their forever favourites!

that one video of Shahrukh Khan is sooooooo — Taha (@tahaactually) May 25, 2023

Taha, who goes by the username @tahaactually, took to his social media account and asked netizens to share one video of the actor that’s just… best!

And well, netizens didn’t disappoint. Take a look here:

This one…the train sequence from Swades. No other scene, even from Shahrukh's own filmography, comes close.pic.twitter.com/0d4yfyeIev — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) May 26, 2023

Almost all his videos are sooo 🥰 couldn’t choose but this is something else ♥️#ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/qy3QKrmcHK pic.twitter.com/xMLT9yA8Kg — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠 (@SharaniaJ) May 29, 2023

This video of @iamsrk

Is sooooooo . It's not about his movies only, it never was.pic.twitter.com/YJiaI9ZzUQ https://t.co/Tg8W8eCqps — Vedant. (@holdandbold) May 27, 2023

This scene and the way SRK delivers dialogues >>> https://t.co/LGDtM2RhuO pic.twitter.com/KQGQnCSiN0 — m (@yaarefakeeri) May 27, 2023

Cutes 🥰

Love this edit especially for the songs chosen!

All the four songs🎶🎵🥰 https://t.co/tGt5IG4NWQ pic.twitter.com/S45kD1mPCc — 🍃StarDust✨ (@JustOruStardust) May 26, 2023

Seeing Shah Rukh Khan talk about such personal things tht hurt him hearing the lump in his throat & seeing the tears in his eyes is difficult & alwys puts me in tears but it's very important to watch & somethg I've watched countless times bcz we get a rare glimpse of the REAL him https://t.co/q7uCymi81w pic.twitter.com/ZmUfaHoVOo — Mir Najmu Saqib (@Meer__Sakib) May 26, 2023

this one feels like a big warm hug for real <3pic.twitter.com/dF5LgWirXa https://t.co/PV8QEqJxb7 — . (@_Lazy_being) May 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan – the king of the kings!