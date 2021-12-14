Just when we got the special Hogwarts letter inviting us to the Harry Potter Reunion, an owl mail on YouTube dropped in, giving us even further insights into the wizarding world and the story of Dumbledore. Yes, the first trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore released, promising us so much more magic, drama, adventure and of course, fantastic beasts.

The trailer begins with the old, white-bearded Dumbledore we know, and quickly travels into the past where Jude Law is playing the headmaster of Hogwarts.

"The world as we know it is coming undone; Grindelwald is pulling it apart with hate," the young Dumbledore says in the trailer, as he sets on an adventure with his team to stop the growing legion of followers of the powerful wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Grindelwald is being portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen in film, replacing Johnny Depp.

The trailer references to things we know from the original series, like Aberforth, Dumbledore's brother, shots of Quidditch, Hogwarts house points and even the magical Room of Requirement. Feels like Harry Potter never ended!

Not only does the trailer take us to the magical wizarding world, but also gives an interesting sneak peek into the mysterious life and personality of Dumbledore.

The cast also includes actors like Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam, and Katherine Waterston in pivotal roles. We wouldn't have to wait long to watch the film, as the prequel hits cinemas on April 15, 2022!

The trailer also released on the official Instagram handle of Fantastic Beasts film series.

Till then, let's chant spells and keep waiting, like always.

Watch the trailer here:

All images used are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.