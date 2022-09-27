Trigger Warning: The comments and posts in this article can be triggering for some viewers. Reader discretion is advised.

While some memes make us laugh out loud with their side-splitting humor, others are not, and sometimes, there is a pretty thin line between comedy and insult.

Credits: Netflix

Neha Kakkar, who dashed out several remakes throughout her career, released another controversial remake, O Sajna, which is a remake of singer Falguni Pathak’s famous song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Needless to mention, netizens haven’t been too happy about it. Which is fine. But some people have stooped too low and are posting crass comments for the singer… and that is not fine at all.

Kriticism, a social media meme page, fat-shamed the singer by posting a video clip of her from her latest song with an appalling soundtrack from a nursery rhyme called, haathi aaya.

Credits: Twitter

What’s more disgusting is the fact that no one, apart from a few people, in the comments called them out. Instead, everyone was seen making fun of the singer.

It’s 2022, people. It’s alright to criticise or not like an artist’s work but to fat shame someone? No, it’s not okay. Nothing, I repeat nothing, gives someone the right to make comments on someone’s body.

It doesn’t matter if the entire fiasco was rigged or not, whether you liked the remix or not, whether you like Neha Kakkar as a singer or not – you can’t body shame her!

If you think that this video is funny, you need to think twice because it’s really not. Here’s how some netizens defended the singer and called out the fat-shamers:

Sorry, but this video clip is nothing but disgusting and NOT comic at all.