Getting hooked to grisly murder dramas might have become a second nature to us. But, deep down, we all know that our hearts seek pure solace only in watching old-school romance or binge-worthy family dramas.

As we bid adieu to 2021, let's take a look back at some of the finest Hindi feel-good shows of the year that had us smiling from ear to ear!

1. Dil Bekaraar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Set in the era of telegram and typewriter, this cocktail of family drama and romance is exactly what your 80's soul needs! The jaw-dropping chemistry between Dylan (Akshay Oberoi) and Debjani (Sahher Bambba) is something we crave to watch on-screen again. Brownie points for Eshwari's (Medha Shankar) happy-go-lucky shenanigans that will make your heart smile, as you'll desperately want Esh and Sateesh's (Arjun Berry) ship to sail!

2. Little Things – Season 4 (Netflix)

If we had to make a list of the most realistic couples, Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar) would be at the top! The show navigates through the life of a modern-day couple who have their fair share of ups and downs in relationship and work. On their last adventure, the couple faces challenges concerning commitment, goals, and family.

3. Gullak – Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Another TVF show that explores the lives of middle-class families is Gullak. Having an exceptional cast, this relatable drama is an underrated gem that deserves to be in your watchlist. This show induces hope, ambition and everything else in between! Talk about shows that are simple yet make a significant impact!

4. Aspirants (YouTube)

From Sunny Bhaiya's (Sunny Hinduja) struggles to S.K sir's (Abhilash Thapliyal) poetic way of looking at life, Aspirants might seem to be a serious UPSC-based show but goes way beyond that. The story of failures dominate the success stories, which is what sets the show apart. Grateful to 2021 for giving us a light-hearted, realistic drama with a meaningful message!

5. Potluck (SonyLIV)

Potluck is a family drama-comedy that explores the dynamics of a modern family without falling prey to cliches or melodrama. This lighthearted drama centres on a father who is attempting to build a joyful connection with his children. It emphasises the significance of family bonding and togetherness.

6. Feels Like Ishq (Netflix)

Variety of love stories packaged in one? That's Feels Like Ishq for you! These young adults riding the emotional roller coaster that comes with finding love connections in unexpected places is fascinating to watch!

7. Kota Factory - Season 2 (Netflix)

Although the show is in black and white, it has mirrored the life of many IIT-JEE aspirants, with the hardships these characters endure being completely relatable to young viewers. This show, starring Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya, immediately found a place in everyone's heart. Raghav Subbu directs this web series for TVF, which stars Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, and Ranjan Raj.

8. Hey Prabhu - Season 2 (MX Player)

The show follows a Social Media wiz kid and Gen Z Rockstar who learns that his social media fame is insufficient to face challenges that life throws at us. Shashanka Ghosh directs this comic web series, which stars Rajat Barmecha, Parul Gulati, Ritu Raj Singh, Achint Kaur, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Binge-watch these gems before the year ends and well, you can thank us later!