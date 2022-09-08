If we were to go 10 years back in time, many things would be vastly different. And one of those things would be the kind of roles that women were being offered at the time.
But NOW things are finally improving at the pace we all deserve. Here, we've compiled a list of characters from recently-released movies that would have been played by men a decade ago but since times are changing for the better, they went to women, and deservingly so.
1. Vidya Vincent - Sherni
Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan) was a forest officer in Sherni. And one with excellent leadership skills at that. Can you imagine a woman playing a valiant forest officer who voices her decision to not want children comfortably, 10 years back? I don't think I can.
2. Jaya - Good Luck Jerry
Janhvi Kapoor played Jaya AKA Jerry, an independent young girl working hard to support her family when she is met with a sudden financial obstacle. She then decides to become a drug smuggler to earn better money.
3. Maya Menon - Jalsa
First of all, Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) was a largely grey character. That's a rarity in itself.
4. Dr. Gauri Nath - Human
Why we thought of Dr. Gauri Nath (Shefali Shah) while writing this list is because she was a negative character who was also an immensely powerful business person and leader.
5. ACP Catherine Alvarez - A Thursday
6. Tara - Madam Chief Minister
Richa Chadha as Tara played a thick-skinned politician in Madam Chief Minister. Tell me you don't already think that's a role that would've gone to a male artist a decade ago?
7. Rani Irani - Bombay Begums
The fact that Pooja Bhatt plays Rani Irani, a CEO of a bank, is already an applause-worthy thing. Banking and finance is a massively male-dominated profession, and a role like Rani Irani's is a breath of fresh air since it serves as a reminder to women, especially young girls, that careers don't have a gender. Cool right?
8. Aarya Sareen - Aarya
How many female protagonists have we seen in our films and shows play matriarchal figures who are also owners of major businesses (or criminal gangs, in this case)? Very few.
9. Kasturi Dogra - Aranyak
Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) is a tough cop, who is determined to solve a case. And she's the lead of the crime web-series, that has to scream "The future is female."
We're elated to have arrived to this day. Even though TBH, it has been long overdue!