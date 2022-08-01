There are movies that become instant hits as soon as they are released, and then there are movies that gradually win over viewers. And Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now seems to be a project that falls under the latter category. The audience was already intrigued by the black comedy trailer, which was directed by Siddharth Sen and is an adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

The crime thriller appeared promising and boasted a superb star cast, including Deepak Dobriyal and Mita Vashisht, but Kapoor managed to shine even brighter than the storyline this time. Along with the good reactions the movie is receiving on Twitter, Janhvi's admirable performance has got countless noteworthy tweets.

I just finished watching #GoodLuckJerry and what a film.This is for sure #JanhviKapoor best performance till date,the way she Carried Jaya Kumari character so beautifuly.I am proud of the development I am seeing in her as an actress.Hats of to the director as well #GoodLuckJerry pic.twitter.com/NpuhxCOQym — Simsim🌙💕 (@bollymagicvybs) August 1, 2022

thoroughly enjoyed good luck jerry it was so entertaining and humorous, janvhi just keeps getting better with every film she does she was so impressive there was literally no dull or boring moment at all pic.twitter.com/nMEfQLkM9x — hay (@balconyIove) July 29, 2022

you can clearly see janhvi kapoor’s growth as an actress in good luck jerry. it’s not easy to balance comedy, action and thriller yet she did it so wonderfully. if she keeps performing at this level then shes going to become even stronger. — a. (@MALH0TRAS) July 29, 2022

I know it’s too soon to say anything but i can say janhvi’s acting skills in this movie will be on another level #GLJ #GoodLuckJerry pic.twitter.com/L342ueE5JL — not Anna (@dramaticClown) July 23, 2022

JanhviKapoor (@janhvikapoorr) is a talented actor who has come out of the shadow of nepotism and proved her mettle. She’s getting better &better with each film. With her acting in #GoodLuckJerry, She has become one of the top performing actors amidst the gloomy days of Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ouf941Ombo — Nishant (@thehungrytide) July 29, 2022

The female protagonist was played by Janhvi Kapoor in the Hindi adaptation, whereas Nayanthara appeared in the original film that was released in 2018. Kapoor undoubtedly had some large shoes to fill considering the character had already been played by such a talented actor, but the response from her fans suggests that she delivered.

The film's plot revolves around Janhvi Kapoor, a cheerful young woman who enters a drug ring in order to get easy bucks. Her entire family is unfortunately forced to work in the drug smuggling industry due to the conditions. Her life takes many unexpected turns, which makes the movie an engaging thriller.

The main characters of the movie are meek-looking Jaya, also known as Jerry (Janhvi Kapoor), her lively younger sister (Samta Sudiksha), and their mother (Mita Vashisht), the wellspring of their brains. In a town in Punjab, these women make up a small Bihari family unit that is surrounded by different sorts of men.

Neeraj Sood is a neighbor and kind-hearted uncle who is kind to the mother. Rinku (Deepak Dobriyal) who maintains a close check on Jerry is a lazy slob (Deepak Dobriyal), who has odd characteristics and colourful hair. The unusual drug dealers, on the other hand, are prepared to fire their weapons at the drop of a pin. Also, a squadron of police officers is also hunting down everyone they suspect.

Good Luck Jerry focuses on the lives of these women who don't truly have a man in the house, who is essentially their protector, in addition to being a crime thriller on the surface. Which in some ways renders them vulnerable in a culture where this gender is largely in charge.

However, the dramatic journey of Janhvi Kapoor's character masterfully depicts how fragility or weaknesses can sometimes morph into the most deadly weapon, one that no one anticipates.

The film manages to keep afloat despite a few hiccups every now and then, some narrative flaws, and several brilliant supporting characters. As the movie draws to a close, though, sequences that don't advance the plot make it tedious and confusing.

Having all that, Good Luck Jerry's wild trip is nevertheless worth seeing for its attempt to present such a grim comedy and a few standout performances.