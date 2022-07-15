Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's epic conversation over their mutual crush Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan's second episode from season 7 is the talk of the town, at the moment. And with good reason!

This time around, Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan one of his most iconic questions; Who she would like to date. It seems the filmmaker and producer has embraced his matchmaking and relationship manifesting skills, to the fullest extent.

And Sara Ali Khan, very reluctantly answered by naming Vijay Deverakonda. To which, Karan Johar said that he actually sees Vijay with Janhvi Kapoor.

What came next was a hilarious conversation between between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The duo went into trying to figure out which of them wanted to be with the Telugu star.

Total best friend behaviour, if you ask me!

