There’s no bigger loss than watching our fave sports team losing a match against their rival team and still, one of the two fanbases face this dejection after each match. However, keeping the results aside and doing something on a humanitarian ground is what makes us believe in true sportsmanship.

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which has been garnering attention from all across the world, is one of the biggest football tournaments on the entire planet.

Credits: FIFA YouTube

Needless to mention, millions of fans visit football stadiums to witness each match and post the exhilarating matches, the stands in the stadium are left with food waste, wrappers and hundreds of cups scattered around.

However, a few fans decided to take matters into their own hands and clean the entire stadium.

In the match between Germany and Japan, which took place at Khalifa International Stadium, the latter beat the four-time winners by 2-1. Post the match, as expected, the Japanese fans were seen picking up the scattered garbage and cleaning the entire stadium before leaving.

Interestingly, this is not the first time during the FIFA World Cup 2022 that Japanese fans cleaned the stands.

Ecuador and Qatar, who had an exciting opening match at Doha’s Al-Bayt Stadium last weekend, kept their fans on the edge of their seats. However, after the match, the stadium was left with garbage thrown all over.

And, the Japanese fans, again, decided to stay back after the match and cleaned up the stands themselves. The video, shared via a content creator, Omar Al-Farooq, soon went viral on several social media platforms.

In the clips, the fans were seen armed with large garbage bags as they started picking up several bottles and flags from each row of the stadium. The content creator asked them about the reason why they were doing it and the good samaritans said:

“We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place.”

The video amassed 775.2K likes and hundreds of comments from users. You can watch the clip here:

For the uninitiated, Japanese fans showcased this kind gesture 4 years ago, as well. In 2018, after a match between Japan and Colombia during FIFA World Cup, netizens were impressed with their readiness to clean the stadium.

This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support 🇯🇵 #class✅#respect✅#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi — Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) June 19, 2018

In 2018, after Japan lost the match to Belgium, the team stayed back in the stadium to thank their fans for their unmatched support.

Despite the crushing loss, the team not only cleaned up their dressing room, but also left a thank-you note for Russia, who hosted the tournament that year.

Here’s Team #JPN staying on the field after that heartbreaking loss and paying tribute to their fans as their #WorldCup comes to an end pic.twitter.com/UCOEZ530GD — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 2, 2018

Team Japan and their fans, a warm thank you for making this world a better place!