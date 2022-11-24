You cannot ignore the state of journalism in India. Our news channels can spice things up so well that we don’t need daily soaps anymore. Following the FIFA World Cup, we have football legends imitating Indian news anchors, and it’s not hard to guess the channel name.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 enthusiasm led to Danish Sait setting up a funny activity for football players, and it turned out to be hilarious. Not to mention, it is amazing how he has smartly combined football with the news.
People are going gaga about this video and it has bagged more than 65K views on Twitter and growing. Here’s how thrilled people are after watching the clip.
FIFA World Cup 2022 has got everyone excited after all!
