You cannot ignore the state of journalism in India. Our news channels can spice things up so well that we don’t need daily soaps anymore. Following the FIFA World Cup, we have football legends imitating Indian news anchors, and it’s not hard to guess the channel name.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 enthusiasm led to Danish Sait setting up a funny activity for football players, and it turned out to be hilarious. Not to mention, it is amazing how he has smartly combined football with the news.

People are going gaga about this video and it has bagged more than 65K views on Twitter and growing. Here’s how thrilled people are after watching the clip.

Rooney was ready to throw punches ffs this is embarrassing https://t.co/6SqLLaATOr — CNK (@jacknjohnnie) November 23, 2022

I'd like to personally apologise on behalf of all Indians to all involved, especially Wayne Wazza Rooney, in this minute long cringe fest. https://t.co/LZgofB0dkU — Papa Shango (@TeenTakley1212) November 23, 2022

This was funny! Specially asking Rooney about Cristiano after all this. https://t.co/5nEakDzeka — ishan mandal (@thisishanmandal) November 23, 2022

Bro you asked about Cristiano to Rooney &

About Barcelona to Figo 😁😁



Mind blowing https://t.co/Zi78raQlf0 pic.twitter.com/6PpXS4eChR — Gothilla (@iambelur) November 23, 2022

this dude always brings his A-game. Same vibes as Andrew Schulz! https://t.co/9qLCO227VP — Akash (@Mangyek0) November 23, 2022

No one can beat @DanishSait at this 😂😂 https://t.co/BPxlUjR2DK — Kumar Pushkar (@thekumarpushkar) November 23, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 has got everyone excited after all!

