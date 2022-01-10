No. The new year does not look new to me at all. It's just the second week, and we went down from happy new year to lockdown again. But here's something good to look at when it comes to Bollywood.

Bollywood is in a mood to experiment with on-screen jodis. And for the first time, I agree, because my soul cannot just wait to watch Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan.

Here's a list of new on-screen couples that will set our screens ablaze in 2022.

1. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan.

Right since Amazon Prime dropped the teaser of the film it looked stunning. The story, as quoted, revolves around "the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path '' sounds flawless to me.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

Our souls got a little relief when Ayan Mukerji's ambitious sci-fi drama Brahmastra teaser was released. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, makes the wait worthy.

3. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in Liger.

This action-packed sports film has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It is slated to release on August 25, 2022.

4. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do.

When two amazing artists like Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar come on board you know the film is going to be great. Rajkummar will be seen in the role of a cop and Bhumi will play the role of a PT teacher. The film is slated to release on February 4, 2022, as of now.

5. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush.

Featuring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Mata Sita, the movie is based on Ramayana. We also have Sunny Singh, roped in the role of Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. It is said to be a treat for VFX fans.

6. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

Katrina has teamed up with Ishaan and Siddhant for the first in this horror-comedy. As we wait to see the crackling trio, the movie is slated to release in July, as of now. It's directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

7. Disha Patani and Siddharth Malhotra in Yodha.

Disha and Siddharth will be seen together in Dharma Productions, Yodha. This action flick will land in the theatre on 11th November 2022, as of now.

8. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter.

After being in the industry for so long, this fresh pair is finally on the big screen together. While we cannot wait to watch the sizzling chemistry, the movie will release on January 26, 2023. It is touted to be India's first aerial action franchise.

9. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G.

Ayushmann and Rakul will be essaying the role of doctors. The film is the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap ( Anurag Kashyap’s sister) and also features Shefali Shah. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 17th June 2022, as of now.

10. Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in Cirkus.

Based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors, the story of identical twins. With an interesting pairing of Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, we cannot wait to see them on screen.

