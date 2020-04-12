Do you all remember the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion we all had been waiting for? Yes, the one-hour-long unscripted and candid special episode with the gang on HBO Max which was all set to launch in April? That has reportedly been delayed because of the Coronavirus outbreak

This would be the first time we'd see the entire squad reuniting on-screen after they kept their keys on Monica's table. However, the production house has confirmed that the shooting for the special, which was supposed to air in May hasn't begun yet.

The pandemic has forced various production houses to suspend or reschedule their shoots and even though HBO Max hasn't announced a new release date for the reunion, we hope that the gang can hang on Zoom and surprise us.

Well, I'm going to quote Chandler Bing here, "Could we be in any more of a pandemic"?

Maybe the universe is telling me that I'm not ready to handle a full-blown-reunion, yet. I should probably have 2 more, full-blown F.R.I.E.N.D.S marathons during this lockdown.

Well, the reunion did feel like it was too good to be true. Stay tuned to our website for more updates.