While 2021 might not have been a great time for movies, it was definitely a good time for exploring OTT platforms for web series with some amazing performances. Here's a list of the best web series of 2021, according to IMDb.

1. Aspirants

Of course, anything that TVF churns out, is one of a kind and Aspirants is no different. The web series is about the past and present of three friends- Abhilash, Guri and SK, who are UPSC aspirants. The series is extremely deep-rooted in its portrayal of UPSC aspirants and their struggles. The dialogues, the storyline, everything was so on point and realistic (chef's kiss!), that it became an instant hit with the youth.

2. Dhindora

Dhindora is a slice-of life- drama created by the popular YouTuber Bhuvam Bam, starring himself as his namesake. The story revolves around a middle-class man's family's life and the events that take place after an unexpected purchase. Bhuvan playing his signature older man character, with his common man struggles, is all kinds of endearing and funny that you cannot help but what in fall with.

3. The Family Man

The Family Man is a spy thriller series starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a man secretly working for the fictitious branch of NIA and leads a double life. The most entertaining part about Family Man is his wilful ignorance in situations concerning his family whicch makes Bajpayee's dialogues hilarious. The plot though, is extremely gritty and engaging with commendable performances by all the actors.

4. The Last Hour

The Last Hour is a supernatural crime thriller starring Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen and Mandakini Goswami. The series revolves around the life of a person who can talk to dead people's spirits and the events that follow. Arup is a Police officer who takes the help of Dev, a shaman to solve cases. Local actors were cast in the series which was a welcome change, and the cinematography was one of the best witnessed in Indian web series.

5. Sunflower

Sunflower is a crime-comedy web series starring comedian Sunil Grover, as Sonu who gets embroiled in a murder mystery in a housing society called Sunflower and ends up being the chief suspect. The plot follows the comic sequence of trying to find the killer with the police officer. The situational comedy works brilliantly with crisp jokes and twist and turns along with the chemistry of Sunil Grover and Ranvir Shorey.

6. Candy

Candy is another thriller web series that made it to the list, starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy as a cop and a troubled teacher, respectively. he series is named after the hallucinogen mentioned in the series, Candy. The brutal muder of a school student pushes Jayant Parekh and Rachna Sankhawar together to find the culprit. The plot turns darker with every twist and keeps the audience gripped.

7. Ray

Ray is an anthology drama web series based on the works of Satyajit Ray, the famous Bengali filmmaker and features Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles. The stories in the anthology are on four short stories by Ray i.e. Bipin Chowdhury'r Smritibhrom, Bahurupi, Barin Bhowmick-er Byaram, and Spotlight. The series is a beautiful ode to the genius of Satyajit Ray and is a must-watch.

8. Grahan

Grahan is a crime drama series based on the book Chaurasi by Satya Vyas which revolves around the Anti-Silk pogrom of 1984. It stars Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshumaan Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Throughout the plot, we see a layered tender love story of trust, family, betrayal and supreme sacrifice. The social-political situations in 1984 and 2016 present some unexpected similarities too that we admire.

9. November Story

November Story is a Tamil crime thriller web series starring Tamannaah, playing an ethical hacker in the lead role, along with Pasupathy M., G. M. Kumar and Namita Krishnamurthy. The series is an inception of truth, where in a classic murder mystery, the quest to find the truth reveals a series of hidden truths. While the climax is a bit stretched, the screenplay is coherent and stitches incidents together beautifully.

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai attacks of 2008, was a dark period in India's history with a series of terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The series follows the staff of Bombay General Hospital and their travails during the horrifying night of 26 November 2008 and stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Mishal Raheja. It also shows incidents happening at the Palace Hotel, and how a journalist tries to report all these incidents. The show is extremely gut-wrenching to watch with all the reminders of the horrors of the night.

We hope that 2022 turns out even better than this year for web series.