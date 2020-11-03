If you thought 2020 will finally give you the time to catch up on all the shows and movies you missed, think again. Because, there are just as many new miniseries, shows, and movies releasing this month alone:

1. Miss India: Netflix

Keerthy Suresh stars in this social drama on a young entrepreneur's struggle to bring alive her dreams, while fighting racism and sexism. It releases on November 4.

2. The Crown S4: Netflix

The latest season of the period drama, chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding to the present day, arrives on Netflix on November 15. This time around, Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher become a part of the show.

3. Soorarai Pottru: Amazon Prime Video

This highly anticipated action-drama, reportedly inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath, stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali, among others. It'll release on November 12.

4. Ludo: Netflix

After delivering a masterclass in acting in Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi turns into a sassy assassin for this Netflix original dark comedy thriller that includes a stellar starcast of Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The film releases on November 12.

5. Chhalaang: Amazon Prime Video

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub come together to star in this comedy-drama, directed by Hansal Mehta. The film releases on November 13.

6. Laxmii: Disney+Hotstar

A remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana, Laxmii is a horror-comedy starring Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film, that appears to deal with the unjust treatment meted to transgenders in our society, will release on Disney+Hotstar on 9th November.

7. Paranormal S1: Netflix

Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's best-selling book series comes to life on November 5, in Netflix's first Egyptian Original series, Paranormal.

8. Moonbase 8: Voot Select

Releasing on November 8, this comedy series stars Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly, and follows the journey of three 'subpar astronauts' dreaming of being the chosen one to travel to the moon.

9. Industry: Disney+Hotstar

Lena Dunham turns director with this British drama, revolving around the lives of aspiring investment bankers in London. It will release on November 9.

10. Dash & Lily S1: Netflix

If you're in the mood for some good, old-fashioned romantic-comedy, then this 8-episodes long comedy series, releasing on November 10, might just be the right pick.

11. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder: Netflix

A documentary on the young star's life and journey as a pop icon, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder will premier on November 23, one week before the release of Mendes' fourth album, Wonder.

12. Mosul: Netflix

Matthew Carnahan’s action-drama based in Iraq, produced by the Russo brothers, is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 26.

13. The Princess Switch: Switched Again: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens returns in the sequel of the 2018 romantic comedy, which is a new take on the classic old story of the 'prince and the pauper'. It releases on November 19.

14. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run: Netflix

Sometimes, the best way to deal with adulting failures, is to return to being a kid. And the latest Spongebob movie, releasing on November 5, is the perfect pick for that.

15. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special: Disney+Hotstar

Releasing on November 17, this animation-comedy is a treat for fans of Star Wars and Legos! After all, it's never too early to bring in the holiday cheer.

16. Big Sky: Disney+Hotstar

After Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley returns to creating a thriller-drama with Big Sky, based on the novel The Highway, by C.J. Box. It releases on November 18 and stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.

17. Hillbilly Elegy: Netflix

J.D. Vance's 2016 memoir of the same name gets adapted into this Amy Adams and Glenn Close starrer drama, releasing on November 24.

18. Black Beauty: Disney+Hotstar

An all-new adaptation of Anna Sewell's 1877 novel, Black Beauty stars Mackenzie Foy as Jo Green, and Kate Winslet voices the horse. It will release on November 27.

19. Uncle Frank: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1970s, Uncle Frank is a comedy-drama chronicling the life of a closeted gay man. Starring Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis, it premiered at the Sundance Festival this year and will release on November 25.

20. Bicchoo Ka Khel: Zee5

Munna Bhaiya aka Divyendu Sharma returns to our screens with Bicchoo Ka Khel, which also stars Anshula Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, and Rajesh Sharma. It will release on November 18.

21. Mumbhai: Zee5

An all-new crime-drama focusing on the political-underworld nexus, starring Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, and Sandeepa Dhar, is all set to release on November 6.

22. The Pack: Amazon Prime Video

Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn is all set to host a canine competition in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series The Pack, with her dog Lucy.

23. Naxalbhari: Zee 5

Rajeev Khandelwal leads this crime-thriller as STF agent Raghav, who is on a mission to 'curtail the revival of a naxal uprising'. Releasing on November 28, it also stars Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, and Satyadeep Mishra.

24. Uncommon Sense with Saloni: SonyLIV

Saloni Gaur, better known by her viral avatar Nazma Aapi, is all set to star in her own show, which will begin streaming from November 6.

3/11/19 - I was a clueless 19 year old who wanted to pursue comedy as a career but was unwillingly preparing for banking exams.



Cut to.



3/11/20 - Uncommon Sense with Saloni starts streaming on @SonyLIV from 6th November



While a lot has changed, your love has been a constant❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hci4hj2viq — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) November 3, 2020

25. The Mandalorian S2: Disney+Hotstar

The second season of the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise premiered on October 30, 2020, and a new episode releases every week.

Apart from these, here are some of the old favourites that will be available online, from Novmeber:

Netflix:

La La Land

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days My Sister's Keeper The Hangover The Tuxedo She's Out Of My League No Country For Old Men Snowden

Amazon Prime Video:

The Shawshank Redemption

Bombshell

The Departed

Ready to binge-watch?