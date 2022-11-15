We might have our billionaires in the top 10 list but India doesn’t make it to the list of the cities with the highest number of millionaires in the world. Today, we’ll have a look at the cities which top the list.

1. New York | 3,45,600 Millionaires

New York tops the list of the cities with the highest number of millionaires. It has 3,45,600 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), with 737 centi-millionaires, that is individuals with a net worth of $100 million or more, and 59 billionaires.

2. Tokyo | 3,04,900 Millionaires

Tokyo is the second city on the list. It has 3,04,900 millionaires with 263 centi-millionaires and 12 billionaires.

3. San Francisco Bay Area | 2,76,400 Millionaires

San Francisco ranks number 3 with 2,76,400 millionaires of which 623 are centi-millionaires and 62 are billionaires.

4. London | 2,72,400 Millionaires

The Big Ben, London has 2,72,400 millionaires of which 9,210 are multi-millionaires, 406 are centi-millionaires and 38 are billionaires, and ranks fourth on the list.

5. Singapore | 249,800 Millionaires

Singapore comes fifth on the list with 2,49,800 millionaires, 8,040 multi-millionaires, 336 centi-millionaires and 26 billionaires.

6. Los Angeles & Malibu | 192,400 Millionaires

Los Angeles & Malibu in the USA has 192,400 millionaires, 8,590 multi-millionaires, 393 centi-millionaires, and 34 billionaires.

7. Chicago | 160,100 Millionaires

One of the largest cities in the US, Chicago ranks seventh on the list. It has 160,100 millionaires, 7,400 multi-millionaires, 340 centi-millionaires, and 28 billionaires.

8. Houston | 132,600 Millionaires

The US has the highest number of cities on the top ten list, with Houston ranking on 8th. It has 1,32, 600 millionaires, 6,590 multi-millionaires, 314 centi-millionaires, and 25 billionaires.

9. Beijing | 131,500 Millionaires

China’s capital, Beijing, is the ninth city in the world with the highest number of millionaires. It has 1,31,500 millionaires, 6,270 multi-millionaires, 363 centi-millionaires and 44 billionaires.

10. Shanghai | 130,100 Millionaires

China’s biggest city and a financial hub, Shanghai is the tenth city with the highest number of millionaires. It has 1,30,100 millionaires, 6,180 multi-millionaires, 350 centi-millionaires, and 42 billionaires.

These rankings are taken from Henley Global Citizen Report. Other than these, the list included Sydney, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Toronto and Zurich among the top 15. Riyadh, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are amongst the cities with the fastest-growing millionaire populations.