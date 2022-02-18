We know billionaires make more money than us in a year. But do you know how much they make in a minute? Well, the figures are mind-boggling and will only make us jealous of them.

1. Mukesh Ambani

The richest man of Asia, Mukesh Ambani, is the chairman & managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd. As per reports, the business mogul is making Rs 1.5 crore per minute.

2. Jeff Bezos

The founder and executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is titled the richest person on earth. Reportedly he makes $142,667 per minute.

3. Elon Musk

The CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, is among the top billionaires in the world. As of 2021, he was making $23,000 per minute. However, he has seen a massive increase in wealth since then and is now earning $1.41 billion per hour.

4. Warren Buffet

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet is known as the "Oracle of Omaha". The philanthropist is a successful investor and earns $25,694 per minute.

5. Bill Gates

Bill Gates has been on the list of the richest people for a long time now. He is an author, investor, and philanthropist. The Microsoft Co-founder makes $30,400 per minute.

6. Mark Zuckerberg

He might have lost $29 Billion in a single day, but this hardly affects the figures he earns. As per Business Insider, he makes $21,135 per minute.

7. Larry Page

The Co-founder of Google, Larry Page, reportedly makes $18,719 per minute. Did you know? He named Google 'Backrub' initially. It was later changed to Google as founders thought the name was unfit for the company.

