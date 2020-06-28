Web series have provided a wider platform to many Bollywood stars to truly flex those acting muscles, and deliver memorable performances. Here are some Bollywood stars whose web series' debut left us even more in awe of their talent:

1. Sushmita Sen in Aarya

After a decade-long gap, Sushmita Sen returned to the entertainment industry as the protagonist in the crime-thriller Aarya. And proved, hopefully once and for all, that talented actors don't 'fade away' with age.

2. Jimmy Sheirgill in Your Honor

Jimmy Sheirgill plays a judge caught between family and duty in Your Honor. The series finally gave the chance that Bollywood robbed Sheirgill of - a role that displays his acting prowess in its entirety.

3. Arshad Warsi in Asur

The lead detective on a serial killer case, Arshad Warsi was in fine form in the thriller Asur, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most underrated actors.

4. Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games

One of the first leading stars to make a web series debut, Saif Ali Khan was brilliant as the troubled cop Sartaj Singh, who gets embroiled in a global conspiracy to save the city he calls home.

5. Dia Mirza in Kaafir

Dia Mirza played the protagonist in this poignant, relevant tale of the border conflict in Kashmir, inspired by a real-life story. The series showcased a side of her that few films have explored.

7. Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

Despite the abundance of crime dramas on web-series, it is hard to imagine anyone but Bajpayee playing the role of a savage spy, facing 'every-day' problems.

8. Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok

Though it took a decade for Jaideep Ahlawat to land a lead role, his nuanced performance in Paatal Lok laid to rest any doubts over his ability to portray complex, layered characters.

9. Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah is a scene-stealer, who has consistently proved she does not need extended screen time to leave a lasting impression. In this respect, Delhi Crime wasn't just another feather in her cap, but also a treat for her fans who finally got a chance to watch her lead a project.

10. Rajkummar Rao in Bose: Dead/Alive

Rajkummar Rao delivered a stellar performance in Bose: Dead/Alive, proving that he truly is one of the finest actors of the current generation.

11. R. Madhavan in Breathe

Madhavan's slow transformation from a desperate father to a cold-blooded, stylized killer was a joy to watch in a series tailor-made for OTT platforms.

12. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games

Despite both being crime lords, one would never confuse Sacred Games' Ganesh Gaitonde with Gangs of Wasseypur's Faizal. And that's the genius of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

12. Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur

After a small cameo in S1 of Sacred Games, Pankaj Tripathi made his web-series lead debut with Mirzapur. And delivered a performance that easily surpassed everyone's expectations.

13. Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur

Sharma's role as a creepy, entitled son of a crime lord in Mirzapur was in complete contrast to his comedic roles in movies. But he did complete justice to his character and managed to hold his own, even when sharing screen space with an actor like Pankaj Tripathi.

Any other actor who you think deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments section below.