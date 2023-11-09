The latest season of Koffee With Karan has got everyone talking. The show has us hooked for its moments of masala, drama, and of course, the gossip. There has been a lot of speculation regarding who Bollywood celebs will feature on the show and Karan Johar has put an end to all those rumours. Recently, the talk show host revealed who is gracing the Koffee couch and the guest lineup looks absolutely promising.

We have already had Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone, the Deol Brothers and Sara-Ananya on the show, and here’s what the rest of the guest-list looks like.

Here are the celebs who will be gracing the couch in season 8 of Koffee With Karan. Read on below.

1. Rohit Shetty

2. Ajay Devgn

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

4. Alia Bhatt

5. Kajol

6. Rani Mukerji

Koffee With Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch the full video here.

(All images have been taken from the video unless specified otherwise)