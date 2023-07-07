Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of those Bollywood films that never gets old no matter how many times you watch it. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan this film is one of the OG family dramas Bollywood has ever produced. Recently while I was watching a rerun of K3G, I observed this tiny detail in one of its scenes and it will leave you chuckling.

We are talking about that scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where Kareena’s Poo does everything in her power to make sure Hrithik’s Rohan goes to prom with her. I mean, how can we forget that scene?

You can sense the tension between Poo and Rohan. Poo thinks Rohan will finally confess his love for her and accompany him to the prom. But Rohan ends up playing along and points out that Poo is wearing mismatched sandals on her feet.

To which an annoyed Poo says, “Ye aaj kal ka fashion hai, shayad tum nahi jaante,” leaving Hrithik chuckling all along.

Poo being a fashion icon goes to the prom in mismatched heels. But cut to the You Are My Soniya song. Magically, Poo ends up wearing the same sandals in the song. Magic? Cinderella moment? Who knows? And if you look closely, the heels she is wearing are completely different from those mismatched ones. Amaze.

Trust Bollywood to pull off anything in the blink of an eye.

You can watch the entire scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham here.

