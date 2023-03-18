Almost 22 years later, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is one of those movies that is still fresh in people’s minds. The iconic movie is remembered for the effortless chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. And if you, like me, loved the film chances are you shipped them whenever they came on screen.

Turns out, the makers of the film chopped out multiple scenes between the two leads. And not just that, even scenes that showed the couple’s journey in London was removed from the final cut we all have been watching for so many years. A Twitter user shared a video that showed the multiple scenes that were removed from the movie.

the decision to delete this montage is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/6CmLZ9n5LD — ash 🌊 (@mycrackischaos) March 16, 2023

They removed this scene of Rahul, Anjali, Khala, and Poo at the airport.

And this scene that showed Anjali’s pregnancy.

And even this goofy scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The tweet has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 246K times and has garnered over 3K likes and almost 800 retweets and comments. Netizens commented how the makers didn’t take a wise decision by removing these scenes from K3G. We dug deeper and found out Dharma Productions has multiple deleted scenes from K3G on their YouTube channel.

People were sad and rightly so. Here’s what they had to say.

These are the deleted scenes that are on a separate dvd with the original one if you bought the original one.

The shopping scene was shot in a Supermarket in which I was working in at the time, but due to short notice I couldn’t be there so I missed it. 🥹🥹 — Yashvanti Mistry (@YashvantiM) March 16, 2023

The first scene of Rahul, Anjali at the airport with a young Pooja and khala jaan 😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺 — anum♡ (@turkishdelena) March 16, 2023

All those Johnny Lever scenes which made no sense at all and they cut this……. — Hella Badid (@ArbabiWaqasi) March 16, 2023

They did kajol dirty



Mann ,she was looking so beautiful in these scenes they deleted ☠️ — Z…says (@gameexpertalex4) March 16, 2023

Could have deleted some of Bachchan's scenes. His character was so dragged for no good reason.

KANK and KHNH have the same tragedy. A lot of quality scenes are deleted to make space for unnecessary KJo's fantasy portrayals. https://t.co/Gnk6rfnf3U — 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙩 ♔︎ (@KnightOfEden_) March 17, 2023

that movie was already like 3 hrs long like what was the point of leaving this out??? https://t.co/1pw0otCebI — jeni rao kapoor 🌺 (@winterlokis) March 17, 2023

Being a fan who used to watch this movie every week on tv…i felt i don't know what for not knowing this also existed that i didn't know like today https://t.co/kyEOLoGcoT — Ruchi (@4ever_kkundrra) March 17, 2023

What is this! WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS TO US?! 🥺 https://t.co/T6e69J9TTZ — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) March 16, 2023

