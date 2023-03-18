Almost 22 years later, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is one of those movies that is still fresh in people’s minds. The iconic movie is remembered for the effortless chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. And if you, like me, loved the film chances are you shipped them whenever they came on screen.
Turns out, the makers of the film chopped out multiple scenes between the two leads. And not just that, even scenes that showed the couple’s journey in London was removed from the final cut we all have been watching for so many years. A Twitter user shared a video that showed the multiple scenes that were removed from the movie.
They removed this scene of Rahul, Anjali, Khala, and Poo at the airport.
And this scene that showed Anjali’s pregnancy.
And even this goofy scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
The tweet has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 246K times and has garnered over 3K likes and almost 800 retweets and comments. Netizens commented how the makers didn’t take a wise decision by removing these scenes from K3G. We dug deeper and found out Dharma Productions has multiple deleted scenes from K3G on their YouTube channel.
People were sad and rightly so. Here’s what they had to say.
Frankly speaking, they should release an uncut version of K3G considering it was already three hours long and there’s no such thing as too much of SRK and Kajol.
