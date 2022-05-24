As we all know, Panchayat Season 2 is one of the best web series to watch right now. It's the talk of the town and has been getting a lot of great reviews as well.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat S2 stars the likes of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy. And it seems that one of Bollywood's finest actors, Mr. Gajraj Rao, is also all aboard the Panchayat express!

In an Instagram post, the actor shared an image of the show and wrote a caption talking about how well it has been directed, and the beauty of how the team has depicted rural India in the most authentic way, while also serving a generous amount of humour to the audience.

He also applauded the brilliant performances we've gotten to see by each of the actors in the show.

ऐसे शो का सपना देखा और उसे पूरा कर दिखाया . लेखक चंदन और निर्देशक दीपक मिश्रा की जितनी सराहना की जाए उतनी कम है . मेरे लिए जीतू किसी भी बड़े फ़िल्म सितारे से बड़ा सितारा है , सचिव जी का पार्ट इतना बेहतरीन कोई और कर ही नहीं सकता था. नीना जी और रघु भाई का अभिनय बेजोड़ है . चंदन राय , फैज़ल , संविका, सुनीता , दुर्गेश और बाक़ी सारे कलाकार लाजवाब हैं …

So many people agreed with Mr. Gajraj Rao. and even went on to add how much they enjoyed watching the show themselves.

It seems, Panchayat Season 2 is everyone's favourite show at the moment. And we get it, that's some solid content there.