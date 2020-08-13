One of the 17 new projects that Netflix announced for the year is Masaba Masaba, that marks the acting debut of designer Masaba Gupta.

Masaba will appear on-screen with her mother, actor Neena Gupta. And as per reports, actor Gajraj Rao will also appear in a cameo, opposite Neena Gupta.

According to an exclusive report by Peeping Moon, Gajraj Rao will play himself in the upcoming scripted series.

Gajraj and Neena became tinsel town's favourite on-screen parents after Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And we can't wait to watch the two charm the audience once again.