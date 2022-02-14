There are a lot of Indian films and web series that the very filmy audience is looking forward to. While fiction is mostly about escaping the reality, there's something about films and web series based on real life people and events. They leave us with a sense of hope, while being stories based on people around us.

Here's a list of such films and shows from 2022:

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

There's no Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that doesn't create anticipation. The grandeur tends to create a build-up and fans love it. Gangubai Kathiawadi is another such film and it is based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is set to release on 25 February.

2. Rocket Boys

The drama series released on SonyLIV on 4 February and the audience has been loving it. Based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, it focuses on India's growth in science led by the two extraordinary physisicts.

3. Prithviraj

We love the grandeur of historic dramas and Prithviraj has created some buzz already. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. It will be starring Akshay Kumar with Manushi Chhillar, who will be making her Hindi film debut.

4. Chakda 'Xpress

The film is based on the life and struggles of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of India Women's National Cricket team. She's also regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of women’s cricket and the film is an insight into the treatment associated with women in sports.

5. Pippa

Pippa is an upcoming film based on the life of Indian army officer Brigadier Mehta who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The war eventually led to the liberation of India's neighboring country Bangladesh. The film will feature Ishaan Khattar.

6. Maidaan

This year clearly sees a special emphasis on films based on sports. Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn follows the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It is based on the golden era of Indian football and seems like a treat for all the football fans.

7. Major

The film shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a soldier who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film will portray the events that took place during the attacks and how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan saved a number of lives.

8. Rocketry The Nambi Effect

This upcoming drama film is based on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. The film will revolve around Narayanan's days at Princeton University as a graduate student which will also explore the false espionage charges placed upon him.

9. Shabaash Mithu

Like I said, it's a golden year for films based on sports and this is yet another example. The upcoming film is based on the life of current Test and ODI captain of the India Women's National Cricket team, Mithali Raj. It will revolve around the ups and downs in her career and will feature Taapsee Pannu in titular role.

10. Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is an upcoming film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw. He was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The film will feature Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

Seems like a good year for biographical films, with a lot of unheard stories.