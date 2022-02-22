Gehraiyaan opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. But, one thing is for sure - a lot of people watched it. While some did it for the actors and the storyline, others wanted to understand the hype.
There's however one more type of the audience - the kind that watches films with open eyes, literally. A tweet was shared by Chloe-Amanda Bailey, a journalist who pointed out a mistake in the film and we are still wondering how we missed it.
One thing unresolved in #Gehraiyaan is how Tia’s glass transformed in this scene when she never put it down? 😆 pic.twitter.com/PFGG5aohcZ— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 21, 2022
This tweet was shared with two pictures of Tia's character, played by Ananya Panday from the same scene in the film. She can be seen using a glass which changes within the scene, without her putting it down. Seems like someone missed out on the continuity checks.
Twitterati had a mixed response here, as well - some are praising the observation and others cannot help but laugh about it. Oh, and some even found a similar mistake in another film.
Is the continuity director watching!?— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
Same thing with this scene??? #tumbin 2001 pic.twitter.com/HLZu31svOf— uɐɥnɐɥꓛ ɥsǝſᴉɹꓭ (@briijeshchauhan) February 21, 2022
It's a magic that only Indian filmmakers can do....😅😅😅#Gehraiyaan @ananyapandayy @deepikapadukone @ChloeAmandaB https://t.co/MBQ1n10FXl— Ayush Dixit (@AyushDi67550792) February 21, 2022
Excellent observation!😂😂— Pratyush Ghosh (@Pratyus75858893) February 21, 2022
Don't go into deep.— कृष्ण दास (@kdnarayan_) February 22, 2022
Only the name is #Gehraiyaan https://t.co/YsK8AMAbgl
You're going to watch the scene yourself, aren't you?