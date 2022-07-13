Movies have certain scenes that leave us thinking about them even after we have finished watching the movie and have left the theatre. These scenes can be romantic, happy, or straight-up sad and traumatizing. We came across a thread on Reddit where Redditors are discussing scenes from Bollywood movies that have impacted them to a great extent. And the answers are truly chilling.



Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.



1. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's partition scenes. Especially the part where the grandfather's head is severed and is literally shown sliding off. The partition scenes, overall, had a depressing vibe to them. But what was especially scary for me was the horse rider chasing Milkha. I swear, I saw that guy chasing me as well in my local park, in my nightmares." - "For me, it has to be's partition scenes. Especially the part where the grandfather's head is severed and is literally shown sliding off. The partition scenes, overall, had a depressing vibe to them. But what was especially scary for me was the horse rider chasing Milkha. I swear, I saw that guy chasing me as well in my local park, in my nightmares." - SandwichDistinct

2. Ghajini (2008)



"The scene where the villain bashes the couples' heads with a heavy iron instrument. The sound effect and visuals match perfectly to produce a very chilling effect." - flypicaso

3. Khatta Meetha (2010)



"The rape scene. I still can't watch it." - basilisk2828

4. Sardar Udham (2021)



"The 40 minutes long Jallianwala Bagh Massacre scene . That really drove home what a massacre really entails...That scene where Vicky Kaushal sees that boy lying on the ground with his hand twisted, that was too much for me." - ThisIsAMitochondria

5. A Death in the Gunj (2016)



"Vikrant Massey shoots himself after pointing the gun toward Om Puri...I was rooting for his character, hoping Shutu will get some relief after going through so many issues. But he ends up killing himself. I literally did not sleep for two nights after watching it." - justcurious1707

6. Talvar (2015)



"I watched in the night and then went on to read about the case on Wikipedia." - Resto_7655

7. Love Sonia (2018)



"The entire movie traumatized me. Mrunal Thakur gave an amazing performance as a teen pushed into prostitution. There was a scene where she is trafficked and is sold multiple times and the pimp gets a quack to 'restore' her virginity." - mukhalifa

8. Benaam Badsha (1991)



"The victim tries to marry a contract killer serial rapist who has no name, hence. She gives him the name 'Deepak' AKA Bringer of Light, moves in with him forcefully when he turns her down, runs his household, reforms him, and protects him, and defends him when he is accused of a murder he did not commit. The kid version of me has been permanently scarred from that movie." - galaxy_express

"The crocodile death trap scene where Aarti (Rekha) is pushed into crocodile-infested waters by Sanjay Verma (Kabir Bedi)." - galaxy_express

10. Titli (2015)



"When they kill the car sales executive by smashing his head with a stone in order to steal a car." - Shobhits7

11. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)



"The hanging scene from the movie. I was 8 years old, so that was a lot for me." - iAn1sha

12. Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)



"Raman killing his sister and family is absolutely horrible. It still gives me chills." - HoustonDam

13. Sangharsh (1999)



Sangharsh. Man, although it was an unnecessary remake of Silence of the Lambs, I watched it just for this guy. It did not really traumatize me or so, but it was chilling enough." - Ashutosh Rana 's performance in. Man, although it was an unnecessary remake of, I watched it just for this guy. It did not really traumatize me or so, but it was chilling enough." - lusty_vagabond

