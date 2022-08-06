Independence Day , the day which is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, is just around the corner. Needless to mention, our country has achieved a lot of milestones in its glorious journey of 75 long years.

To celebrate these milestones and achievements, software giant Google unveiled an online project, 'India Ki Udaan', that will transport people to the rich culture and heritage of the country through its rich archives and featuring artistic illustrations.

Google Arts & Culture's initiative, which is themed on the unwavering and undying spirit of the country over these past 75 years, was unveiled at a marvellous event hosted at the Sunder Nursery, New Delhi on Friday.

The initiative, which honours the nation's accomplishments, will offer an unique view to users to witness the nation's incredible moments virtually.

Interestingly, it allows people to explore more than 120 illustrations and 21 stories created by 10 talented artists, alongside exhibitions from various institutions across the nation including the Ministry of Tourism, Museum of Art & Photography, Heritage Directorate of the Indian Railways, the Indian Academy of Sciences and Dastkari Haat Samiti.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme". Google, in a statement , also announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Culture focused on "reaching informative online content that showcases the contributions of Indians and the evolution of India since 1947 to support the government's year-long '' programme".

The software giant also declared that its 'Doodle4Google' contest is now open for entries to the students and it will be themed on "In the next 25 years, my India will..."

The winner of this year's Doodle4Google will see their artwork on the Google homepage in India on November 14 and win a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, a Rs 2 lakh technology package for their school or non-profit organisation, a recognition of achievement, Google hardware and fun Google collectables. Four group winners and 15 finalists will also win exciting prizes.

What a beautiful initiative by Google!

Please note that all images are taken from the clip.