Gufi Paintal, the actor who was best known for his role as Shakuni Mama in the Mahabharat TV series, passed away today. He was 79.

The veteran actor has a huge body of work to his name. Gufi Paintal has appeared in numerous TV shows and films. He was seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai to state a few. He made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar. But it was BR Chopra’s Mahabharat that made him a household name.

Paintal, who took his last breath in Mumbai today, is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and grandchild. “Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep,” his nephew Hiten Paintal told PTI.

His death has left the industry in shock. Here’s how people expressed their condolences:

To wake up yo another sad news. Gufi ji. You lived every moment if your life fully. Your knowledge your creativity zest your laughters will always make me live life to fullest. Your guidance as always be there. Just now not a call away .. #gufipaintal OM SHANTI 🙏 pic.twitter.com/skKoXqARPm — Hansa Singh (@haanssa) June 5, 2023

#GufiPaintal – the man who immortalized Shakuni is no more. What a performer! Om Shanti. — Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) June 5, 2023

Veteran Actor #GufiPaintal dies at the age of 78.

Nobody could have played the character of Shakuni Mama better than you sir.

Om shanti 🙏 🙏#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/spW6XU95gS — Anand Mohan (@AnandMohanchou8) June 5, 2023

After rolling his last dice, #ShakuniMama succumbs to life's #Mahabharat!🎲

An engineer, #GufiPaintal (79) acted & dir many films/TV shows. Also worked with BR Films off camera, mainly as casting dir for Maha. Infact, it was his idea to give a limp to #Shakuni's gait. RIP icon🙏 pic.twitter.com/qWTIonKQea — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 5, 2023

Gufi Paintal, who essayed the role of Gandhar's king Shakuni passes away in Mumbai.



He will be always remembered for playing the role of Duryodhan's master strategist like no one else.



Om Shanti. Prayers for Sadgati of his Atma. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Nf5d5mhal — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) June 5, 2023

Sad to hear about Gufi paintal ji passing away! 💔 Ive had the privilege of working with Gufi saab. I have even taken notes on my preparation for #Dritarashtra since he not only played shakuni, but was also the casting director of B R Chopra’s Mahabharat in 1986!! Rest in Peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuV6JbUWqc — Thakur Anoop Singh (@theindianthakur) June 5, 2023

May his soul rest in peace.