Anyone who wasn’t aware of the 1998 film Gunda, surely saw Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath's Pretentious movie reviews and became a fan of the film.

Mukesh Rishi and Harish Patel, who featured in the gangster film, instantly became a hit among social media users. And you know that because when netizens love you, they make memes about you.

The movie had already become one of the most ‘memed’ films on the internet. So when the two actors reunited recently, it became extra special for us. And Mukesh Rishi, who was definitely aware of the craze around their film, chose the most accurate caption for his photograph with co-star Harish Patel.

In the film Gunda, Mukesh essayed the role of a crime lord named Bulla, while Harish featured as a henchman Ibu Hatela. Naturally, fans flocked to the comment section to share how nostalgic they feel after seeing the veteran actors together.

Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Harish Patel was last seen in the Marvel superhero flick Eternals last year. On the other hand, Mukesh Rishi recently featured in the role of a Chief Minister in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu film Khiladi.