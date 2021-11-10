If you've had the chance to catch Marvel's Eternals, then we're sure you took note of Harish Patel who played Karun, Kingo's endearing valet. 

Source: filmibeat

Ever since the film released, people are applauding Karun's role in the film like anything. But it isn't just the audience that loves him, Marvel Studios uploaded his character poster on their Twitter account recently, showing the world what an integral part of the film he really is.

Everything about Karun, from the little hilarious moments he and Kingo are a part of to the sentimental speech he gives, is being widely appreciated on the internet. Take a look at just how much everyone is in love with him!

Also, Harish Patel was in India's very first superhero film too, Mr. India. It was all written in the stars!