If you've had the chance to catch Marvel's Eternals, then we're sure you took note of Harish Patel who played Karun, Kingo's endearing valet.
Ever since the film released, people are applauding Karun's role in the film like anything. But it isn't just the audience that loves him, Marvel Studios uploaded his character poster on their Twitter account recently, showing the world what an integral part of the film he really is.
Meet Karun. Check out his brand new character poster and see Karun in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW! 🎥— Eternals (@TheEternals) November 9, 2021
Everything about Karun, from the little hilarious moments he and Kingo are a part of to the sentimental speech he gives, is being widely appreciated on the internet. Take a look at just how much everyone is in love with him!
The favorite moment while watching #eternals as an #Indian 🇮🇳 was that hindi speech thanking the #eternals #Karun pic.twitter.com/joS9rmMHMN— VenomX3 (@B171103) November 7, 2021
I went into #Eternals knowing #Thena is going to be my favorite and left loving #Karun, #Kingo 's Valet and Best Friend (?) pic.twitter.com/Wx7E66jmSL— Jessica Clemons (@lulu_clemons) November 5, 2021
KARUN IS THE BEST ETERNAL SO TRUE pic.twitter.com/fZitUoZiCc— yadya ⊗ saw eternals (@heavysoal) November 9, 2021
My new favorite MCU character. #karun #eternals pic.twitter.com/L1WClBMx1L— Benjamin Burrito (@BennyBurrito) November 6, 2021
Do we all agree that there are no 10 eternals? THERE ARE 11, WHAT ABOUT KARUN?#Eternals pic.twitter.com/PGIKczDdf0— MarIA (@Mariaefr9) November 6, 2021
where is karun’s spin-off movie announcement?#eternals pic.twitter.com/OQ9xhK0lgp— dracco (@darth_dracco) November 8, 2021
— karun uncle the main event of eternals pic.twitter.com/gZQPJBHrP8— kingo and karun’s pr manager (@badtameezalex) November 6, 2021
Loved #Eternals, don't listen to the reviews. The best part of it by far though was #Karun @TheEternals pic.twitter.com/QTxxpYPL2O— Praneet Akilla (@praneetakilla) November 7, 2021
Best character for me in #Eternals was hands down, Karun pic.twitter.com/YQQMzmOu7r— Micheline 📸 (@MiMiV4682) November 5, 2021
kingo and karun's dynamic is so much fun omg i love them already #eternals pic.twitter.com/GB9TPE0K3K— ًraj (@keogh4n) November 2, 2021
Went for Ikaris stayed for Karun #Eternals— jaxon 👻 (@BVCKLEYSDIAZ) November 6, 2021
I DEMAND A KARUN EMOJI #KARUN pic.twitter.com/HykXhGypZV
IF THERE ISNT AN ETERNALS DISNEY PLUS SPIN-OFF SHOW SHOWING EVERYTHING KARUN FILMED WHATS THE POINT— laila (@falconsnat) November 8, 2021
Let’s be real, we all know this guy was the best character. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/eHqzRuYcJr— Ajak’s son | ETERNALS ERA (@eternalwhitman) November 6, 2021
Seeing alot of ppl only appreciate him cause of his comedic effect but in all honesty his character serves as the grounded audience in a group of gods and I think thats neat. Plus he has some banger lines that hit the spot yknow. Much love for Karun. pic.twitter.com/Eiv3ixl1xc— Brian | Eternals era (@BrianScottLang) November 7, 2021
Also, Harish Patel was in India's very first superhero film too, Mr. India. It was all written in the stars!