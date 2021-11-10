If you've had the chance to catch Marvel's Eternals, then we're sure you took note of Harish Patel who played Karun, Kingo's endearing valet.

Ever since the film released, people are applauding Karun's role in the film like anything. But it isn't just the audience that loves him, Marvel Studios uploaded his character poster on their Twitter account recently, showing the world what an integral part of the film he really is.

Meet Karun. Check out his brand new character poster and see Karun in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW! 🎥



Get Tickets: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/P51IbXdanT — Eternals (@TheEternals) November 9, 2021

Everything about Karun, from the little hilarious moments he and Kingo are a part of to the sentimental speech he gives, is being widely appreciated on the internet. Take a look at just how much everyone is in love with him!

I went into #Eternals knowing #Thena is going to be my favorite and left loving #Karun, #Kingo 's Valet and Best Friend (?) pic.twitter.com/Wx7E66jmSL — Jessica Clemons (@lulu_clemons) November 5, 2021

KARUN IS THE BEST ETERNAL SO TRUE pic.twitter.com/fZitUoZiCc — yadya ⊗ saw eternals (@heavysoal) November 9, 2021

Do we all agree that there are no 10 eternals? THERE ARE 11, WHAT ABOUT KARUN?#Eternals pic.twitter.com/PGIKczDdf0 — MarIA (@Mariaefr9) November 6, 2021

— karun uncle the main event of eternals pic.twitter.com/gZQPJBHrP8 — kingo and karun’s pr manager (@badtameezalex) November 6, 2021

Loved #Eternals, don't listen to the reviews. The best part of it by far though was #Karun @TheEternals pic.twitter.com/QTxxpYPL2O — Praneet Akilla (@praneetakilla) November 7, 2021

Best character for me in #Eternals was hands down, Karun pic.twitter.com/YQQMzmOu7r — Micheline 📸 (@MiMiV4682) November 5, 2021

kingo and karun's dynamic is so much fun omg i love them already #eternals pic.twitter.com/GB9TPE0K3K — ًraj (@keogh4n) November 2, 2021

Went for Ikaris stayed for Karun #Eternals — jaxon 👻 (@BVCKLEYSDIAZ) November 6, 2021

IF THERE ISNT AN ETERNALS DISNEY PLUS SPIN-OFF SHOW SHOWING EVERYTHING KARUN FILMED WHATS THE POINT — laila (@falconsnat) November 8, 2021

Let’s be real, we all know this guy was the best character. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/eHqzRuYcJr — Ajak’s son | ETERNALS ERA (@eternalwhitman) November 6, 2021

#Eternals SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

eternals: discussing whether they should save earth or not



karun: pic.twitter.com/40mik5g8ln — Doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) November 7, 2021

slight #eternals spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

honestly the real star of the movie was Karun. pic.twitter.com/vCRrHIr5oF — Fae ४ | saw eternals!! (@mewmewvariant) November 5, 2021

Seeing alot of ppl only appreciate him cause of his comedic effect but in all honesty his character serves as the grounded audience in a group of gods and I think thats neat. Plus he has some banger lines that hit the spot yknow. Much love for Karun. pic.twitter.com/Eiv3ixl1xc — Brian | Eternals era (@BrianScottLang) November 7, 2021

Also, Harish Patel was in India's very first superhero film too, Mr. India. It was all written in the stars!