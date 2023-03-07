The summer is approaching, and many people are working towards achieving a summer-ready body. While some people are going towards that by working out, this man has found a much more creative way of getting it. He’s gotten a six-pack-ab tattoo on his stomach!
UK based tattoo artist Dean Gunther recently posted a video of the entire process; How he first printed an outline of the tattoo on his client and then proceeded to work on it.
Here’s the entire video, where Gunther wrote in the caption, “In case you missed it!
Crazy 6-pack tattoo! This thing went viral and all over the world.”
And here’s how the internet has responded to the artwork.
That’s one way to get a summer-bod.