We have grown up watching Harry Potter, the film series based on the eponymous best-selling novels by British author J. K. Rowling. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, the series consisting of eight fantasy films continued its legacy from 2001 to 2011.

Cut to 2023, the world of Hogwarts School, magic wands, and witches is coming back. Not kidding. Reboot of Harry Potter is likely in the works.

Reportedly, the makers are in talks with Rowling to bring its online TV series.

According to a latest report by Bloomberg, each season of the TV series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books, sources said. The report suggests that Warner Bros. Chief Executive Officer, David Zaslav, and HBO chief Casey Bloys have convinced Rowling to produce it. However, the deal hasn’t been completed yet.

Warner Bros is hoping that the online TV series can be a ‘cornerstone of a new streaming strategy’, which will be announced next week by the company, it adds.

Reportedly, after Rowling's nod, the makers will look for a writer to work on the upcoming series.

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

It seems that people aren’t quite excited about its reboot. Check out their reactions:

Warner Bros is rebooting HARRY POTTER at HBO



Each season of the series will be based on one of the 7 books.



I can’t believe this…the franchise is perfect. Why reboot??? Is nothing sacred? pic.twitter.com/dKmJ3uRdrb — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 3, 2023

Please, just leave old movies, cartoons, books alone.



NO ONE ASKED FOR HARRY POTTER REBOOT. NO ONE. 😭 — snerufu (@snerufu) April 4, 2023

Seeing there's a report of a Harry Potter reboot. All I'm going to say is no thanks and no one asked for it. — Tayla Fonseca – The Time Travelling geek 🇮🇪 ➰४ (@taylz19_TTT) April 4, 2023

New Harry Potter reboot I don’t know how I feel about that — tycoone (@tycoone__) April 4, 2023

My reaction to the Harry Potter reboot on HBO: pic.twitter.com/oG1G7EaYFY — Ash C-C 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🖤🤎💛💜 🎮 (@AshC1617_) April 4, 2023

It’s amazing how much I still love Harry Potter and how much I’m not interested in reboot😐. Honestly, I would rather watch Marauders on CW show — Kelly C. Lion🦋 (@DaRk_HorSe731) April 4, 2023

not they doing a Harry Potter reboot…Hollywood making an enemy out of me. leave my baby UNTOUCHED. pic.twitter.com/DSzJealNgC — harry & jimin’s wife (@lumosjmin) April 4, 2023

a new and unnecesary harry potter reboot with j kkk rowling involved… pic.twitter.com/55zxjnZ8yT — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) April 4, 2023

woke up to news about aegon’s conquest getting a possible adaptation and harry potter an unecessary reboot. pic.twitter.com/yEuNuoSRph — celestina (@celolitatina) April 4, 2023

Even if the creator of Harry Potter wasn't a hateful person who many of us refuse to support, it's way too soon for a reboot. No one wants this, HBO. — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) April 3, 2023

why would they reboot harry potter? 😵‍💫 — akash sd (@akash_dhange) April 4, 2023

