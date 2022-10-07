There are just a handful of movies that hold the power to capture the right sentiments and feelings one goes through during a farewell so well, that we almost feel like it’s happening to us. While some of these characters meet again after bidding their farewells, several others couldn’t.

And, here are some heart-wrenching scenes where the characters broke our hearts into pieces with their one last goodbye.

1. Shershaah

It’s heart-wrenching that one never knows when it may be the last goodbye. Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra) and Dimple (Kiara Advani), who wanted to spend an entire lifetime together, never knew it was the final time that they are touching or even wiping each others’ tears. This single scene remains one of the most heartbreaking scenes of our cinema, forever.

2. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

It’s never easy to love someone who loves someone else. However, it’s even more difficult to let go of the person you love each bit of. Meghna (Manjari Fadnis), who was willing to do everything to make her relationship work, was completely heartbroken when her boyfriend, Jai (Imraan Khan), confesses that he loves his best friend and breaks up with her. Yet, she kisses him goodbye and lets him go.

3. Veer Zaara

Alright, this scene makes us bawl like a baby and there’s no lie about it. No matter what the reason is – family or circumstances – it’s hard to forget all the good memories. Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta), who developed feelings for each other without even confessing it, had no choice but to let each other go. From the melancholy background score to the strong performances, this goodbye scene is just too powerful.

4. Jab We Met

Isn’t it hard to bid that farewell when one knows that they might never cross paths again? Yes, it forever is. Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), who knew that he was watching her for the last time, couldn’t keep his eyes off Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan). There was so much he wanted to speak and confess but he just couldn’t because she was happy with whatever she had in her life. And, that can never be easy.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone), who were poles apart from each other, at last, fell in deep love with one another. However, both of them wanted different things in life and knew that the time isn’t right for their love. From hugging each other tight to letting each other go, their minds knew that it was the right thing to do but their hearts couldn’t stop sobbing.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Gosh, this has to be the most – we repeat, the most – heartbreaking scene our cinema has ever churned out. Yes, we knew that it was going to happen but we are never just prepared for it. Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), who was a supportive friend and a hopeful lover, was even smiling on his deathbed to see the love of his life, Naina (Preity Zinta), happy.

7. Queen

Imagine someone calling the wedding off just a day before the big day. Nope, it gives us shivers down our spine to even think about it. Vijay (Rajkummar Rao), without thinking twice, breaks his wedding with Rani (Kangana Ranaut). Nevertheless, we are quite happy because she couldn’t have taught us that separation doesn’t mean the end of the world otherwise. Go, Rani!

8. Dear Zindagi

Yes, it’s hard to bid adieu to someone whom you have learnt so much from. Jehangir (Shah Rukh Khan), who had a beautiful take on life, made us want to take some therapy sessions too. Kaira (Alia Bhatt), who needed one helping hand badly, held his hand and improved her life, in all aspects. However, just like everyone else, it was extremely difficult for her, as well, to let go of her go-to person.

9. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi (Salman Khan) and Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), who develop a heartening relationship throughout the entire movie, shared an endearing goodbye too. Right when he’s about to go far away from her, she calls him out and he comes running to her. That’s one cute and heartwarming goodbye.

10. Tamasha

There were several scenes from this movie that wrenched our hearts but there’s just one scene that made our hearts break into a gazillion pieces. Tara (Deepika Padukone), realises that she hurt Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) by stating that he needs help. When she refuses to let him go, he leaves anyway. The entire sequence is heartbreaking and agar tum saath ho is proof.

BRB, we are going to cry buckets now.