Cricket is a religion in India, everyone loves it and worships it. Which is why when ESPN asked who "the best all-rounder in T20 cricket at the moment" was, everyone had just one answer!

The best all-rounder in T20 cricket at the moment is _____ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 22, 2021

Bobby Supermacy 🙌 — Aditya (@nihilist_aditya) July 22, 2021

Do we disagree? Nope.

The high and mighty Bobby even grew his own mask.

Sir Bobby, circa April 2020, bowling at the start of the pandemic, growing his own mask due to shortage in the country. Sir Bobby. https://t.co/bDtmSL0TEN — Kunal Bilakhia (@KunalBilakhia) July 23, 2021

I thought that’s a mask https://t.co/n8mzU1rbeN — Manav (@clockroots) July 22, 2021

I thought he is wearing mask 😭 https://t.co/qRp0nVwXt0 — Hussain Munaf (@Jackass96619088) July 22, 2021

Who are we to fight the internet? Especially when 'everything is planned.'