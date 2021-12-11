After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding on 9 December 2021, the newlyweds are now all ready to move into their sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. The pair is currently on honeymoon to an undisclosed location. They will be neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. I wish I was their neighbour too, but one can only dream. The rent is said to be approximately eight lakh rupees per month, which is way more than my annual salary. Clip of the apartment by the paps has gone viral and by the looks of it, the apartment is quite spacious and aesthetic.

Katrina and Vicky will be moving to Rajamahal Building built by Ashish Group in Juhu suburbs, Mumbai and faces the sea.

It is reported that Vicky and Kat have rented the eighth floor of the building and some of the photos shared by the real estate company, Ashish Group on their Instagram account, gives us a glimpse of the rooms.

Reportedly, the couple's house has been under construction for a while now, and a lot of work took place in the last couple of days to get the place ready for them, which Anushka poked fun at while congratulating the newly weds.

Vicky and Kat, if you're reading this, please adopt me.