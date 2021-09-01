What would be a source of great motivation for a 9-year-old who loves singing Alicia Keys' songs? Well, the celeb herself sharing the little girl's video would surely be it. Which by the way, is what happened with Megan Rakesh.

Megan Rakesh, a resident of Bengaluru, has been singing and covering songs by artists such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and the Jackson 5 for some time now.

And recently, her cover of Alicia Keys' song, Fallin' went massively viral, so much so, that people in other countries began recording their reactions to her singing. But what's even cooler is that the celebrity herself gave Megan a shout-out!

The 9-year-old has a surprisingly big and bold voice for someone her age that leaves most people awestruck. Every song she sings has so much heart in it. Megan's dad is often seen by her side, playing guitar as she sings her covers.

In fact, when Alicia Keys gave her a shout-out, her parents shared clip and wrote 'ALICIA KEYS SHARED IT..... Meg's DREAM CAME TRUE..' You can watch her sing Fallin' below.

What a mind-blowing voice the girl has!