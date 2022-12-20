Lionel Messi, the footballer who made each football fan around the world go bonkers, is now a world champion as he defeated France in a penalty shootout. The pictures of him, lifting the iconic trophy, soon went viral after his last match.

In an infrequent event, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, offered him a black-hued robe as a mark of honour and helped him wear it before giving him the dazzling golden trophy.

As per reports, it was a traditional piece of clothing called the Bisht Robe. Made with camel hair and goat wool, the robe is donned by royals, dignitaries and religious leaders on special occasions.

However, after the team photo was taken, he took the robe off and was seen in his team’s jersey, which had three starts, depicting their three World Cup wins.

Here's how netizens reacted to him receiving this honour:

not messi wearing a bisht cloak 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aSQLOlvZLP — KSMFAN⤮𖣘✢ (@SVRVLO) December 19, 2022

The fact that one of the loudest cheers of the night came when Sheikh Tamim draped the Bisht on Messi’s shoulders tells you what it meant. This is the greatest honour you can bestow on a person in the Arab world. Messi knew it, the people in the stadium knew it. pic.twitter.com/oid9QjCTx2 — Nicky Crosby (@CrosbyNicky) December 19, 2022

I spoke about this yesterday but Lionel Messi wearing a bisht was a sign of ultimate respect by the Qatari Royal Family. Those who are from the region or know of the traditions will know what it represents. pic.twitter.com/sIGCXUtSJw — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 19, 2022

I'm probably in the minority here but I thought Lionel Messi wearing a bisht was a nice touch.



Bishts are given to Arab warriors after a victory in battle or to royalty…Messi just won the greatest battle of them all and confirmed himself as the king of football. pic.twitter.com/wP9FvZiUAw — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 19, 2022