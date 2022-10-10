The k-pop phenomenon BTS has a history of churning out hit after hit, shattering several records, topping international music charts, and achieving new milestones. These days, practically everyone has the band’s songs on their playlist, and they frequently appear in movies and TV shows. But if you had been passively listening, you would have missed a good number of noteworthy tracks.

The band’s older, lesser-known songs are some of the most unfairly underappreciated and worthy of attention. Here are the selections for the BTS’ hidden gems, in no particular order.

1. Lights

Love is the main theme of the song Lights. BTS sings about having a special someone who can make them feel as like the world has stopped and give them the strength to face any challenging circumstances that may arise.

2. Zero O’Clock

The vocal line of the group—Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—is featured in Zero O’Clock. It refers back to the 2017 SoundCloud release of the sub-unit song 4 O’Clock by V and RM. Since the song is about wishing for a brighter future, it also has a unique connotation distinct from that of 4 O’Clock.

3. Epilogue: Young Forever

Young Forever is the final song on The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’s debut CD. The song video features reruns of their earlier I Need U and Run music videos. It serves as a reminder that as long as we pursue our aspirations, we will always be youthful, even if we fail. We can always start over because we are young forever.

4. Sea

On the physical copy of the album Love Yourself: Her, it is a secret track. BTS talks in this song on the numerous challenges they have faced from their early days as a group. Furthermore, they talk about all the biases they have encountered both inside and outside the industry.

5. Tomorrow

On their second mini album, Skool Luv Affair, the R&B song Tomorrow is the sixth track. The song’s lyrics are among the most motivational, with its slow but engaging melody. The song exhorts the listeners to never give up on their goals and to keep moving forward till they arrive at their intended destinations in life.

6. Whalien 52

A whale named 52 Hertz and its loneliness are the subjects of the song Whalien 52. The ‘world’s loneliest whale’, a single member of an undetermined species, is the 52-hertz whale. The song is likely discussing how it feels to be abandoned, forlorn, and alone because it is about that whale.

7. BTS Cypher Pt. 3: Killer

Some of BTS’s most emotionally raw songs are from the Cypher series, which consists of rap songs written and performed by RM, Suga, and J-Hope. Pt. 3: Killer has sharp criticism for rappers who deny their rap prowess and their hip-hop roots in the stinging diss track.

8. Autumn Leaves

The band’s fourth mini album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 2, features this song, which is also known as Dead Leaves. It highlights how emotions are as transient as the leaves of autumn and how we always have a tendency to cling to the past, unable to face the ugly truths of reality.

9. Promise by Jimin

Jimin sings about making a vow to himself in the first song that he has ever written. He sings about becoming your own light so you can find the courage to love yourself through thick and thin. His debut song apparently held the top spot on SoundCloud’s Top 50 and Hot & New charts for 48 hours after its release.

10. Come Back Home

The hard-hitting, gangster rap song Nan Arayo was revised by BTS in honour of Seo Taiji & Boys’ 25th anniversary in the music industry. Come Back Home is a song that has been altered to include new lyrics and a longer melody while retaining the song’s initially very sombre mood.

11. Lost

The track on both the original Wings and the repackaged You Never Walk Alone albums, Lost, is performed by the vocal line of BTS, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and V. It conveys the ideas of a person coming of age. Basically, this song is saying that growing up may happen whenever a person chooses and that age is just a number.

If there are any other tracks that you think we left out, let us know in the comments section.