Just like every actor has a blend of hits and flops in their career, the directors also have their fair share of directing brilliant gems and epic failures, throughout their careers. Today, we have compiled the list of the highest and lowest rated movies of several directors, according to the IMDb ratings. Read on.

1. Karan Johar

Without a doubt, My Name Is Khan had to be on top of this list. But, did you know that Student Of The Year was his lowest-rated movie?

Highest Rated: My Name Is Khan - 8.0

Lowest Rated: Student Of The Year - 5.2

2. Vivek Agnihotri

With a gripping storyline and an interesting starcast, The Tashkent Files is one of Agnihotri's finest movies, with a rating higher than even the recently popular The Kashmir Files. However, Junooniyat is a movie that we'll never watch, ever.

Highest Rated: The Tashkent Files - 8.7

Lowest Rated: Junooniyat - 4.2

3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

While the director gave us cult classics like Black, he has also given us Saawariya. Needless to mention, the latter was a disaster at the box office and even the lowest-rated movie of his entire career.

Highest Rated: Black - 8.2

Lowest Rated: Saawariya - 5.2

4. Zoya Akhtar

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the movie that lives rent-free in our hearts and souls, is one of the best movies of all time. It's pretty shocking that Dil Dhadakne Do was her lowest-rated movie!

Highest Rated: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - 8.2

Lowest Rated: Dil Dhadakne Do - 7.0

5. Anurag Kashyap

We were fortunate to have witnessed the horror-comedy, Black Friday. Also, do you remember watching Bombay Velvet?

Highest Rated: Black Friday - 8.5

Lowest Rated: Bombay Velvet - 5.5

6. Anubhav Sinha

With an on-point direction and intriguing storyline, there's no doubt that Article 15 was loved thoroughly by the audience. And, consider yourself lucky if you haven't watched Cash.

Highest Rated: Article 15 - 8.2

Lowest Rated: Cash - 3.4

7. Rajkumar Hirani

3 Idiots, the movie which gave us countless memes and foot-tapping music, is one of the finest movies ever made. With an amazing starcast and picturesque backdrops, this movie had to be his highest-rated movie. Even though Sanju has a great rating as well, it was the lowest-rated movie of his career.

Highest Rated: 3 Idiots - 8.5

Lowest Rated: Sanju - 7.8

8. Imtiaz Ali

Love Aaj Kal 2 gave us a headache. While Jab We Met gave us memories,gave us a headache.

Highest Rated: Jab We Met - 7.9

Lowest Rated: Love Aaj Kal 2 - 4.7

9. Ashutosh Gowariker

There's no doubt that Swades bought tears to everyone's eyes with its brilliant storyline and goosebumps-worthy music. But What's Your Raashee?, on the other hand, not so much.

Highest Rated: Swades - 8.3

Lowest Rated: What's Your Raashee? - 4.9

10. Meghna Gulzar

Based on a double murder case from 2008, Talvar received several nominations and awards. On the other hand, Chhapaak was her lowest-rated movie.

Highest Rated: Talvar - 8.1

Lowest Rated: Chhapaak - 4.9

11. Kabir Khan

The director made a home in everyone's heart with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. On the other hand, Tubelight had some beautiful backdrops but was the lowest-rated movie of his career.

Highest Rated: Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 8.1

Lowest Rated: Tubelight - 4.0

12. Aditya Chopra

Undeniably one of the best and most loved movies of all time, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had to be on top for him. However, he has also directed Befikre, a movie everyone involved, including the audience, would much rather forget.

Highest Rated: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 8.1

Lowest Rated: Befikre - 4.0

Please note, the movie ratings mentioned in this article are based on current IMDb ratings and are subject to change.