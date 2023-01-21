Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic movies, ever. From the ensemble cast and dramatic plotline to its canorous background score, there’s nothing we hate about this movie.

And now, one of the chartbuster numbers from the movie is viral, once again.

Saboor Alii, a social media user, took to his account and shared a screenshot from the song, Bole Chudiyan, along with its translated subtitles.

In the screenshot, the line from the song, aaja heeriye and jaa jaa raanjhana, has the most firangi translation as come on, my Juliet and get lost, Romeo.

Aja Heeriye,

Ja Ja Ranjhana. pic.twitter.com/WbapiKbXtU — Saboor Alii (@sabooralii) January 17, 2023

Of course, desi netizens couldn’t keep calm and had their own POVs. Take a look!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol could have written Romeo and Juliet but William Shakespeare could never do the steps from Bole Chudiyan 😤 https://t.co/9BOXcH0MVd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 19, 2023

Shakespeare just died again 🥲 — Vi (@ViniGeance) January 19, 2023

Damage has been done 🔨⛏️⚒️ — (Nidah) PTI 🇵🇰 (@imrealnidah) January 19, 2023

How did it translate ‘gamla nahi vaaas’ I wonder? — Sagar Srivastava (@Nakshebaaz) January 19, 2023

Why would you ruin such a beautiful song????😭 — Devanshi Mehta (@devaanshimehta_) January 19, 2023

sometimes happiness sometimes sadness. 🥲 — Rida (@ridahaq_) January 18, 2023

😭Yeh Kia bawaseeer hy😭😭 — RAINY//Mahid's month yayyy (@Strawberry_hawt) January 19, 2023

subs are fascinating 😂 — Dex (@The_dextdeb) January 18, 2023

Keh diya na? Bas keh diya!