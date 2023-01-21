Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic movies, ever. From the ensemble cast and dramatic plotline to its canorous background score, there’s nothing we hate about this movie.
And now, one of the chartbuster numbers from the movie is viral, once again.
Saboor Alii, a social media user, took to his account and shared a screenshot from the song, Bole Chudiyan, along with its translated subtitles.
In the screenshot, the line from the song, aaja heeriye and jaa jaa raanjhana, has the most firangi translation as come on, my Juliet and get lost, Romeo.
Of course, desi netizens couldn’t keep calm and had their own POVs. Take a look!
Keh diya na? Bas keh diya!
