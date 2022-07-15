Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 finally dropped yesterday on Disney+ Hotstar, and we just can't get over the major friendship goals Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan gave us.

While we saw the actresses getting candid about their personal lives and even engaging in juicy gossip about the B-Town on the KwK couch, these 10 hilarious moments from the episode stole the show.

1. When Karan made the duo feel awkward AF about their ex-boyfriends.

Right at the beginning of the episode, Karan revealed how the two actresses once dated two brothers who lived in his building. The actresses didn't know how to respond to this.

2. When Sara and Janhvi recalled their old trip to Disneyland.

A trip to Disneyland with in zero minutes spent in waiting is truly the best trip!

3. When Janhvi ranted about her misery in the Kedarnath hotel.

Sara's bid to save on money clearly didn't work well with Janhvi, who was miserable and cold in the hotel for the entire night.

4. Saket or Sanket?

Whether he was a guide or a cook will always remain a mystery. But one thing's for sure, the love for Rajma Chawal is forever!

5. When Sara recalled her near-death experience because of Janhvi on the Kedarnath trip.

Apparently, that Kedarnath trip was one hell of a journey. What's really astounding here is how on earth did Janhvi get this absurd idea? And why on earth did Sara agree?

6. When Sara tried to manifest a career full of opportunities and zero dating prospects.

Last year, when Sara Ali Khan made her Koffee With Karan debut, she mentioned that she wanted to date Kartik Aryan. Apparently, Karan Johar confirmed that the two actors did really date, as it happens on the couch of manifestation.

7. When Sara Ali Khan finally said that she wants to date Vijay Deverakonda.

On being repeatedly nudged by Karan Johar to open up about who she wants to date next, Sara finally said Vijay Deverakonda, to which Janhvi Kapoor's reaction was amusing. Karan and Sara then teased her about it throughout the episode.

8. When Janhvi accidentally revealed the username of her secret finsta account.

That's the thing about the Koffee couch! KJo makes the celebrities — who're actually his friends — so comfortable that they get carried away and do these hilarious goof-ups.

9. When Janhvi mentioned that her checklist for a husband does not have much, only that he should be humorous.

Okay! This witty exchange was hilarious.

10. When Sara made this revelation about why her ex is her ex.

Karan's awkward expressions and Janhvi's laughter burst-out were hysterical! Also, I think that Sara earned many brownie points for winning the hamper because of this answer.

Janhvi and Sara made the episode supremely entertaining with their witty humor, sarcastic remarks, silly goof-ups, and personal anecdotes about each other. The first two episodes of Koffee With Karan have set some really high benchmarks for the remaining season, and we're super excited about the next episode.

But first, who do you think will be the next guests?

